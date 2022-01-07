On a night where they raised a banner for last year’s championship, the combined Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont hockey team found itself in a big early hole.
With six minutes left in the first period, the Eagles were behind by four goals. ETBE, however, stormed back to tie the game in a period where the teams combined for 10 goals.
ETBE went on to hold on for an 11-8 victory Tuesday, Jan. 4 at the Ice Hutch in Mount Vernon.
Hero Schmidt gave the Eagles the early 1-0 lead on a feed from Patrick Dotson but the Legends rattled off five straight goals to take a commanding lead.
David O’Shaugnessy started the comeback on a feed from Sebastian Henderson at the 5:37 mark of the first period.
The Eagles’ next three goals came on the power play as the Legends had difficulty staying out of the penalty box. Henderson scored with the assist from O’Shaugnessy with 3:34 remaining in the first. Less than 30 seconds later it was Dotson making it a one-goal game on a feed from Henderson. ETBE tied the game at 5-5 when Will Stupart scored on an unassisted tally with 2:30 on the clock. ETBE scored the four consecutive goals in just over a three-minute span.
The Eagles continued their run in the second period, netting two goals to take a 7-5 lead. Henderson scored with the assist from Connor Cipriano a few minutes in, then Schmidt netted a goal on a feed from Dotson with 8:27 left.
The run continued into the third period with ETBE scoring its seventh consecutive goal when Henderson found the back of the net on an unassisted tally a minute in.
Rivertowns stopped the drought on an Anthony Cappello goal just 50 seconds later to cut ETBE’s lead to 8-6.
O’Shaugnessy then scored with Henderson recording the assist with 10:11 to play. The Legends responded with two goals to make it a 9-8 game with 5:47 remaining.
But ETBE answered strong, scoring the final two goals to ice the win. O’Shaugnessy made it 10-8 with three minutes to play with the assists going to Schmidt and Kyle Klion. Henderson closed out the scoring with his fourth goal of the game with 40 seconds left. He also had three assists.
O’Shaugnessy finished with three goals and two assists while Schmidt had two goals and set up one goal. Goalie Alex Clark made 18 saves in net during the high-scoring affair.
ETBE, which improved to 3-2, returns to the ice when it welcomes Cortlandt to the Ice Hutch at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8. The Eagles then host Fox Lane at 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.