On a day when the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team was as close to whole as it has ever been — missing just Matt Luna — ETBE got perhaps its most signature win in many years.
It wasn’t just winning 4-3, but how it happened and whom it was against are the important details.
ETBE topped rival New Rochelle, a team that many of the players have played with on other teams, with 30.3 seconds left in overtime. On a well-timed pass from Eastchester’s Luke Ferrara, Bronxville’s David O’Shaughnessy, who was surging toward the net, was able to put the puck in to give ETBE its third win of the season.
“From the bench you could kind of see things developing there,” coach Steve Forzaglia said. “I saw the puck pop and Luke is one of the best passers on the team and David has one of the best shots on the team, so it worked out where they were both out there together and it worked in our favor.”
The team’s veterans have been chasing this win for years and have a rematch on the final day of the season Feb. 16.
“I feel like we’ve had one or two overtime games over the years, but I feel like they’ve always ended in a draw or a loss,” Edgemont’s Anderson Ng said. “I think this is our first OT win. It’s an amazing feeling with a big crowd here, a big New Rochelle crowd. We got to silence them after that. That was pretty exciting.
“New Rochelle has always been a big rivalry. Close game every year. I feel like they always tend to win by one or two and to pull away this year is pretty sweet.”
Freshman O’Shaughnessy was well versed in his older teammates’ desire to finally knock off New Ro.
“As a freshman I’ve heard from the upperclassmen that they’ve been trying to beat this team for a couple of years now,” O’Shaughnessy. “I heard from them they are so happy we won because it’s a rivalry and that will set the pace for the rest of the season.”
Being close to full strength was a boost for ETBE. The team was missing Matt Luna, who is serving a suspension his coaches didn’t think he deserved.
“It’s just hard work in practice and the whole team has been showing up,” O’Shaughnessy said. “When we have everybody we’ve been playing well. Commitment is definitely the key for sure… It’s a Monday night, people don’t have practice, people are back from the club tournaments for the weekend, so when we have everyone we have the talent and we can produce like this.”
Forzaglia tightened up the lineup on Monday, mostly running two lines, which got switched up later in the game. “We had so many chances and nothing going in, sometimes you just have to mix them up and see if something pops,” Forzaglia said.
Early on it was Ferrara, Bronxville’s Kyle Dillon and Eastchester’s Paige Leven on one line, and O’Shaughnessy, Ng and Bronxville’s Will Stupart the other. Leven is a senior first-year player from Eastchester, who has made great strides in playing with the boys.
“Paige works and does some good things when she gets the puck,” Forzaglia said. “She scored her first goal the other night, which was nice. She’s working hard and she’s getting it. It’s a different game than what she’s played in the past, so it’s taken her some time to get used to the physical part of it, the speed and the size. Positionally she’s strong.”
On defense, Bronxville’s Earl Gretzinger has been a rock.
“Earl just eats up minutes,” Forzaglia. “[Patrick] Dotson, when he’s here, does some great things with the puck, but as a whole they’ve all really pulled in together.”
The win was most important for Forzaglia. The way the team won it was an added bonus to add to the level of enthusiasm as the Eagles try to turn around another rough season.
“Every win you hope sets you up for the next one,” Forzaglia said. “Every game you play, you hope there’s something you take away from it. Finishing strong and getting the last one on the last shift there, you hope that gets you moving forward with more.”
This weekend the team is back in action with back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday against Fox Lane and White Plains. ETBE already topped Fox Lane 7-3 and let White Plains slip away with an 8-5 loss earlier in the season.
“This New Ro game gave us a lot of momentum and hopefully it will get the team going and that will definitely propel us forward to Fox Lane and White Plains,” Ng said. “I think the team’s chemistry is definitely gelling together. I think we’ve been practicing more and more, communicating more and more and I think we’re going to be great.”
The team will be without senior captain Luna for both games.
“That hurts to lose your senior captain for four games out of a 20-game schedule,” Forzaglia said. “It sucks for him, for us, for everyone.”
