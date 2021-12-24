After making the Section 1 finals in 2020 and winning the COVID-19 adjusted playoff in 2021, the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team is looking to continue being a force within Section 1. Despite graduating a senior class of eight, including five starters, that went from legitimately worst to first since their freshman year, the Eagles returned a solid core and have added not only young talent, but a couple of players who were injured last year and are ready to step into the spotlight.
“I think we still have a strong, quality hockey team,” coach Steve Forzaglia said. “We’re trying to match up from last year. We haven’t had as many practices so far as I would have liked, so our kids are still learning by fire. We haven’t had much practice time to really get into what we need to get into and teach them our system, so that’s kind of hurt us a little bit. We still have great leadership, we still have a lot of talent — we’re just trying to piece it all together still.”
Forzaglia and assistant Rob Striar are looking to get their team to be more aggressive on the forecheck.
“Our game stems from getting on their D and their forwards in their zone and not letting them out,” Forzaglia said. “That’s really the one thing we need to focus more on. That just comes from working harder in practices and recognition and anticipating where the puck is going and attacking it.”
For the young newcomers it’s about doing everything quicker.
“I always say when you’re playing U-14 or whatever it is, and now going against 18 year olds, it’s the size and the speed and everything is just two steps faster, so that recognition takes a little longer and when that light bulb clicks you see it and they’re more involved in the play,” Forzaglia said. “That’s all we ask is for them to see it and adjust to it.”
Senior Will Stupart is the team’s top forward and returns along with sophomore David O’Shaughnessy and sophomore Luke Arrighi. Junior Hero Schmidt was injured last year, but joins the team to give a major boost to the offense. Defensively, juniors Sebastian Henderson and Patrick Dotson and seniors Luka Rasetina and Jonah Klein are back, along with sophomore Josh Travaglino, who was injured last year, while last year’s backup Alex Clark, a junior, steps up in goal.
Edgemont’s Klein is 1 of 3 seniors on the team along with Rasetina and Stupart.
“Jonah is playing more this year,” Forzaglia said. “He understands how to play the game. He understands what we’re looking for on the ice, so he’s just filling in and doing what he’s supposed to do out there. Senior leadership is important and he’s a big kid, so he’s making his presence known on the ice.”
With the graduation of Anderson Ng and Dylan Johns, Klein thought he might be the lone Edgemont player this year, but sophomore Kyle Klion has rejoined the program and freshmen Ian Johns and Braydan Segal are new to varsity. Klion has already made his mark with a couple of goals this month.
“I thought I was going to be the only kid from Edgemont this year and it turned out there were two freshmen and then I had played with Kyle back on modified,” Klein said. “He stopped playing, but I like that he came back for my senior year. It’s great to have someone I played hockey with when I was younger. It’s cool playing with him again.”
Segal didn’t play modified, but he’s been playing travel hockey since he was 10, so he felt he was ready to step up on varsity and go against seniors.
“To me, I’m a good player, so I have really good confidence with the puck,” he said. “You can’t be hesitant when you play. That’s how you get hurt and you won’t play well. I try to be confident, not be scared. There’s nothing to be scared of. You’ll be fine if you keep your head up.”
Coming into a program that has been elite the last two years was exciting for Segal, who has also taken advantage of learning from his more experienced teammates.
“They teach you stuff about the game and tell you what you can work on,” he said. “It’s good so we can work on it and become better players like they are.”
Since it’s not a total rebuild for ETBE, Forzaglia sees the same sense of energy that began with the 2019 playoff run.
“They saw what we’re capable of,” Forzaglia said. “They saw what it took to where we got to and when you get to the point the last two years of section finals and then you win the Lower Westchester [regional title], there’s definitely that edge of wanting to get back.”
Forzaglia hopes the cycle continues with new and returning players constantly stepping up to fill vacancies and keeping the program on the map.
“You always have two or three kids you don’t want to lose and all of a sudden you have somebody else step in,” he said. “You see these guys who saw how hard the old guys worked and then they work that hard and jump in and the younger guys see that. It just constantly cycles through. That’s how you keep a program moving.”
Starting out with a 2-2 record heading into the break, despite having had one practice in the month of December, ETBE is in a good place and under other circumstances could have potentially started out the season undefeated. After opening with a 7-3 win over Rye Town/Harrison, ETBE lost 4-3 to Mamaroneck on what ETBE assistant coach Striar called a “floater” late in the game. After that in an 8-5 loss to White Plains, the team was missing two of its top players. ETBE then evened its record with a 9-5 win over New Rochelle Tuesday, Dec. 21.
The Mamaroneck loss was a tough one to swallow as ETBE outshot their opponent 32-21 and Clark was strong with 16 saves. ETBE took a 1-0 lead 4:30 into the game as Henderson fed Stupart for a goal. Mamo scored the next two, heading into the second period with a 2-1 lead. Henderson from O’Shaughnessy tied the game with 7:52 left in the second period. Mamaroneck got a quick goal 13 seconds into the third, but four minutes later Dotson and Stupart assisted Schmidt to tie the game once again. With 1:57 left, Kevin Torre scored unassisted for the game-winner for Mamo.
Dotson and Stupart were absent from the team’s loss to White Plains. ETBE got the scoring started as Henderson and Schmidt assisted Klion, but White Plains scored four goals the rest of the first period for a 4-1 lead. Late in the second, White Plains scored with 6:27 left and Klion assisted Henderson with 2:52 left for a 5-2 White Plains lead.
The third period saw seven goals, but ETBE couldn’t get momentum on either side to make a run. Arrighi and Henderson scored unassisted and the final ETBE goal came with 7:28 from Rasetina to Klion.
Against New Ro, Dotson, Schmidt and Henderson each scored two goals, while Clark made 15 saves.
“What we’ve learned is we definitely have major key players that when they are there our team is a lot more successful,” Klein said. “During our game against White Plains, although we did lose we did score five goals and we did see a lot of the forwards who didn’t get much playing time earlier in the games get playing time in that game. They really showed themselves and they are going to be playing. Kyle scored his first varsity goal and he stepped up in that game.”
With mixed results and lack of continuity due to the pandemic, ETBE is hoping January provides more stability and more practice time.
“I think we’re still trying to show who we are,” Klein said. “A lot of teams have played a lot more games than us and we have a much busier schedule when we come back. Our goal is to just defend our title and show them that we’re still here to win. We want to make it to playoffs, we want to try to win the section again.”
