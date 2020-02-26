Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont entered the Section 1 Division 1 tournament against Cortlandt expecting to win. But what happened was shocking.
ETBE led 4-0 after the first period, 7-0 after the second and let up three goals in the final frame as coach Steve Forzaglia weaved everyone from the bench into the game, including Edgemont juniors Dylan Johns and Oliver Goh and sophomore Jonah Klein, to reward them with playoff experience. No. 11 ETBE won 7-3 over the No. 6 seed in a game that featured frustrated Cortlandt players and fans, 24 penalties and one ejection.
For ETBE, however, this was not an upset. Though the team had an 8-11 regular season record, the Eagles had lost 4-3 to Cortlandt in the regular season in a game where senior Matt Luna received a four-game suspension, which led to ETBE being even more short-handed than normal as the team often has players missing for various reasons.
It wasn’t really until the playoffs that ETBE showed up at full strength. Not only was it evident, but it seemed to catch the opposition off guard.
“This is the team that we wanted all year long,” Forzaglia said. “This is not a surprise to us. When you have the players that are here and healthy, this is not a shock to us.”
This was a historic victory for ETBE, the first playoff win since Edgemont joined the merger for the 2014-15 season. It was the team’s third time making the playoffs over that span.
Edgemont was a longtime partner with Sleepy Hollow in the late 1990s/early 2000s to form Sledgemont and by the time it disbanded after the 2005-06 season the two schools added Valhalla into the mix to form Sledgehalla, of course.
Nearly a decade later, Edgemont returned to the ice for the 2014-15 season to complete ETBE. That year the team was 3-12-1. The next year ETBE finished 3-16-1 with then-Edgemont senior Eddie Cho a standout and with Victoria McGee making it her lone varsity season as a senior.
For the 2016-17 season, ETBE finally made the playoffs and went 8-8-3. The team lost 4-3 in overtime to Mount Pleasant. Two players from this year’s team were rookies on that team: Bronxville’s Myles Broderick was an eighth-grader, Eastchester’s Matt Luna a freshman.
After narrowly missing the playoffs with a 5-13-1 record in 2017-18, the team made it last winter and went 7-12-1, falling 9-1 to Rye Town/Harrison in what was for most of the Eagles their first playoff experience.
So, for the first time in six years, ETBE won a playoff game last Saturday.
“This is amazing,” third-year Edgemont player Anderson Ng, a junior, said. “You see through the years we have this gradual climb where we’re getting better and better. To get a win in an environment like this was so huge for us.”
While the team’s regular season performance and attendance were disappointing, all that was forgotten with the win.
“I think everyone has so much chemistry and when we’re all here we’re a team to beat,” Ng said. “We just came out with so much fire and intensity today. We were just unstoppable.”
Additional keys to victory, according to Forzaglia: “We were getting on the pucks fast, we were getting shots on goal and we were going for rebounds. It’s things we’ve been talking about and preaching all year long.”
The team was at Brewster Ice Arena for the end of the White Plains-Carmel game that went to overtime and that helped spark ETBE not to allow Cortlandt to keep the game close. “Scoring that first goal and getting out quick, that’s huge,” Forzaglia said. “I didn’t expect what happened next.”
Bronxville junior Kyle Dillon got ETBE on the board with 8:43 left in the first period. Eastchester junior Luke Ferrara, Bronxville freshman David O’Shaughnessy and Ng followed in the period.
“The first couple of minutes were kind of slow and feeling each other out and then we just took it at them,” Forzaglia said. “We took it right at them. Once we got the first one the rest kept coming.”
Ferrara, Luna and Dillon were on the first line, O’Shaughnessy, Ng and Bronxville sophomore Will Stupart on the second line, while Eastchester sophomore Sebastian Henderson, Eastchester sophomore Luka Rasetina, Bronxville junior Earl Gretzinger and Bronxville freshman Patrick Dotson were flawless defensively in front of Eastchester junior J.P. Rosabella, the team’s goalie, who made 25 saves.
“He made a couple of ridiculous saves,” Forzaglia said. “Early on he didn’t get tested much and then when we got that 4-0 and they started coming again and he made a couple of saves that I don’t even know where they came from.”
Rosabella has been a rock for ETBE since joining the team as a freshman, an overlooked goalie on a team that until this season wasn’t much to look at.
“My freshman year we had some stumbles, lost to a few teams we should have beat, but that’s every year,” he said. “We missed the playoffs by a point or two and that happens. Last year we barely made it and unfortunately we lost to a tough Rye Town team last year. We finally got it together this year and we’re rollin’. We got some freshmen who really helped the team out and we’ve got a lot of guys coming back next year. I’m excited to see what happens.”
Rosabella got knocked around, but handled it well. “He’s been hit a bunch and he just kind of bounces back with it,” Forzaglia said.
ETBE kept its composure against Cortlandt.
“We were talking about that as soon as we got here,” Forzaglia said. “We were playing for Tuesday. When you have that next one in front of you it’s easy to have that poise. It’s easy to do something here and you sit Tuesday, so is it really worth doing something stupid here? Let’s get through this once we got the lead. It was keeping their heads up and hands down.”
Not making the playoffs two years ago was a letdown, but getting blown out by Rye Town/Harrison was a wake-up call in the first postseason game for most of the players on the team last winter.
“We learned we’ve got to come out strong every game and score the first goal,” Rosabella said. “You have to have a strong first shift and make sure you stay high intensity the whole game. The first goal is the most important thing.
“We were a little flat there for the first six or seven minutes, but we got the first, second, third and just rolled from there.”
Following his team’s dominant first round performance, Forzaglia, knowing that Scarsdale had already crushed New Rochelle 9-1 in the opening round, said, “The way we played tonight we can play with a lot of teams. They’re good, they’re fast, they’re strong and it sounded like they beat New Rochelle pretty easily. When we’re going the way we went tonight anything is possible.”
Ng knew Scarsdale would provide the biggest challenge the team would face all season. “We haven’t seen anything like that in the regular season,” he said. “We’re definitely going to use this win tonight to propel us forward, to give us momentum. We’re in high spirits. Hopefully we can come out firing guns blazing like we did today.”
Rosabella said he was looking forward to taking shots from Scarsdale’s potent lineup.
“They’ve got some good guys,” he said. “We’ve played some good teams like John Jay and Pelham. We had some good competition. I think we can give them a good game and why not beat them?”
ETBE Ice Hockey (9-11)
No. 11 ETBE 7, No. 6 CORTLANDT 3
Section 1 Division 1 Opening Round
Feb. 22 at Brewster
Goals: Kyle Dillon 2, David O’Shaughnessy 2, Luke Ferrara 1, Anderson Ng 1, Matt Luna 1. Assists: Luna 2, Will Stupart 2, Ferrara 1, Patrick Dotson 1, Ng 1. Saves: J.P. Rosabella 25.
Notes: ETBE scored four goals in the first period, three in the second. Cortlandt scored three times in the third as the ETBE coaches expanded the roster to get everyone playoff experience. There were 24 penalties in the game and one ejection.
