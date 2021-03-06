With the weaker part of the schedule behind them, the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team looks forward to the challenging games coming up, with an eye on the Section 1 Southern Westchester Regional title.
ETBE has cruised to a 7-0 record after playing five games in six days without any practices.
“We’re blowing teams out of the water now — Scarsdale was probably our toughest competition — but I think all these games are definitely giving us momentum to push forward in the next week, which is definitely the hardest part of the season,” Edgemont senior Anderson Ng said.
Though coach Steve Forzaglia said he tried to schedule a Section 1 finals rematch with Suffern, it didn’t work out and they won’t see each other as Rockland has its own postseason this year. He did get a game against northern power John Jay for Wednesday, March 3, to test his team prior to playing Mamaroneck, when ETBE will be missing the team’s top three defensemen in front of veteran goalie J.P. Rosabella, White Plains and Rye over the final five days of regular season play.
“It will get us ready for where we need to be,” Forzaglia said.
It will be a big change in competition, but Forzaglia believes his team will adjust quickly. “When you’re playing against the big boys you’re going to come prepared to play against the big boys,” Forzaglia said. “That’s the mentality. You always want them to play to your level, not your opponent. But when you’re playing up it’s just natural to be ready.”
The ETBE coaches wish they had a full season to play all the top teams, have a complete playoff run and win the whole thing.
“That’s the shame of what this is this year and not having a regular season and playoffs,” Forzaglia said. “As coaches we’ve been at this a long time and this could have been a Buffalo team. It could have been.
“We lost kids, but we knew we were gaining another year of strength, of size, another year of our system. But I do believe the younger kids now are seeing what it takes to win. We’ve gotten into that mode where they’ll jump right into it.”
Only having a couple of on-ice practices scheduled during the season hasn’t been a hindrance for the team thus far, though the coaches did look forward to working the kids out prior to facing John Jay.
“They just want to play,” Forzaglia said. “If I said we were going to play every day they’d say, ‘Let’s play every day.’ They don’t care. My job is to make sure they are ready to play, trying to avoid too many in a row, getting them a shift off here and there.”
The team used the recent games to give less experienced players more ice time to help them improve now and for when the team graduates eight players after this season.
“It’s really nice the past few games to work everyone into the system and they get to see how varsity works,” Ng said.
That included backup goalie Alex Clark, who is relatively new to the position. He picked up his first win in a 12-3 game against Mount Pleasant Sunday, Feb. 28, making seven saves.
“You give them a taste of what varsity hockey is all about and you give them a chance to prepare for next year,” coach Steve Forzaglia said. “These are games you get that real life action.”
As noted last week the team’s overall game attendance has been at an all-time high and despite coming from four different schools, the bond is much stronger ever since last year’s playoff run.
“We’re just a family and we’re constantly going, ready at practice, ready in the games,” senior captain Luke Ferrara said. “We’re all united and just ready to go out there and win every game. I think we can play with any team and I think we’re all pretty confident of that.”
Ferrara likes the way the team pressures the opposition, forechecks, gets the puck in deep and shoots on the net from the point. Plus the stellar defense, too. “It’s pressure and hard work all the time,” he said.
Ferrara and his team are pumped for the final four games of the regular season. “We love it,” he said. “We’re always looking for the next competition. Some games are not as challenging, but we’re looking for the challenge all the time. We want to play the best teams in the league.”
