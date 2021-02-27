Most hockey coaches use a sticker to attach to the official scoresheet instead of having to handwrite the roster and player numbers each game. Players not in attendance are crossed out.
For Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont coach Steve Forzaglia, the roster is usually an ugly mess of slashes through players’ names. However, since attendance picked up for the team’s unexpected playoff run to the Section 1 finals last winter, and has carried over into this season, he only had to cross out one name one time in the first two games of the season thus far as players know that with a full roster the team can be a force to be reckoned with.
Following a pair of 5-0 and 5-1 wins over New Rochelle to open the season, ETBE had its first real test against Scarsdale, a team ETBE shocked in the Section 1 quarterfinals last winter with a 5-3 win, a team that definitely had something to prove not only after last winter, but after opening the season with the toughest schedule in the section, falling 3-1 to Mamaroneck and 5-0 to Suffern.
By a 5-1 score against Scarsdale, ETBE certainly made its case as a powerhouse, having graduated only three players, including star senior Matt Luna and Paige Leven, who had a normal shift on the ice, and added a handful of key additions to bolster its lineup.
“Our kids that came back from last year are better and they’re hungry,” assistant coach Rob Striar said. “I would love to have this team for a full season. I think we’re significantly better than we were last year, but we’re not taking anyone by surprise this year.”
Head coach Steve Forzaglia loved the underdog role. Being the target can be fun, too, but the focus is really on improving and making another run.
“We don’t have a lot of time together — we have a lot of games together — so it’s going to be a lot of carrying things over from game to game and hoping you’re building,” Forzaglia said. “Most years we’re talking about a marathon from November to February. We’re trying to build still, but that building doesn’t have a lot of time. We’re building in a short sprint season. Having the whole team back helps build that faster.”
Getting off to a fast start was good, though against New Rochelle it wasn’t until the second period the first game and the third period the second game that ETBE began to distance themselves from their opponent. Against the better teams that’s not going to bode well going forward.
“It’s definitely nice to get the two wins back to back,” Edgemont senior Anderson Ng said.
ETBE outshot New Ro 91-28. “They only let in 10 goals on 90 shots,” Forzaglia said. “We have to keep grinding. We know it’s there. We played good defensively, we kept the puck out, we forechecked hard, so those are the things that we instill in our kids and they did a great job with it. That’s our system right there.”
Ng is a fourth-year player and has become a force for ETBE as the years have gone on. In the opening game he had two goals and an assist.
“When he uses his speed to create space he creates opportunities and goals,” Forzaglia said. “When the guys know he’s skating hard down the wing, the D has to give him space or he’ll go around them. He created space, cut the middle and took some good shots and that’s where he gets his goals. He uses his speed.”
Last year’s seniors and this year’s senior class of eight, which includes Edgemont’s Ng and Dylan Johns, plus Luke Ferrara, J.P. Rosabella, Kyle Dillon, Louis Gentile, Liam Angelone and Earl Gretzinger have been part of that building process to a point where this year’s seniors have another chance to do something special in the regional championship.
“Freshman year wasn’t the greatest start for us,” Ng said. “I don’t even think we made playoffs. Sophomore year we were a first round exit. Last year we picked up three wins as the underdog. Losing Matt Luna from last year was obviously a big loss, but this year we got some newcomers from Bronxville who are pretty solid and I think combining the young guns with the people with experience we have a solid team.”
Ng and Johns are excited to carry last year’s momentum into their final season.
“I don’t think there will be regular sectionals, but there will be playoffs, so we’re looking to try to win that,” Johns said. “In the regular season we want to just win as many games as possible.”
Johns was thrilled to have the season approved and to get back on the ice for his team.
“At first I was worried they weren’t going to have a season,” he said. “Early January we weren’t sure. It feels good that we got to and it feels good to get two straight wins against New Rochelle. Friday we brought it sooner. Today it took a little longer to get going.”
Playing in front of fans on senior night in the second New Ro game was special for the team.
“It was definitely nice,” Johns said. “Usually we’re not going to have fans with the pandemic still, so it was good to have my parents and everyone out there today.”
Forzaglia is relieved to see the merged program finally see its potential last year. There were times over the years where it was a skeleton crew skating two lines not because of lack of talent, but because of attendance. He hopes the program has finally turned the corner for good so his players, whom he grows attached to each year, can show what they are truly capable of.
“You see the hard work they put in when they were freshmen or sophomores and then they get to be seniors and you see them start clicking on the things you’ve been teaching all those years,” Forzaglia said. “Then they’re showing the younger guys the same thing. It just rolls through. It’s always bittersweet. You get four years with these kids and I treat them as my own.
“Skillwise it’s hard to replace those seniors, heartwise it’s hard to replace those seniors, but you can see the younger kids, the new kids, even in a short two weeks, pick up some of those things.”
