The Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team was 7-12-1 and lost 9-1 to Rye Town/Harrison in their return to sectionals last winter. With four games left this season, ETBE is 6-9 and lost 10-7 to RT/H in the team’s fourth game in five days.
While ETBE isn’t yet firing on all cylinders — partly because attendance remains an issue — the team has two weeks to reach its potential and aim to pull off a major postseason upset.
“We could easily win these games, but we have problems with commitment,” sophomore Jonah Klein said. “All of our really good players are always off playing in other games. If everybody showed up we’d have a good chance.”
Bronxville’s Patrick Dotson and David O’Shaughnessy are the only freshmen who joined the team this year, but they’ve made a significant impact. O’Shaughnessy had a game-winner in overtime earlier in the season.
“Our two freshmen we gained this year definitely helped on our forward lines,” Klein said. “Patrick is helping on defense and with the forwards. It makes our forward lines stronger.”
ETBE’s only seniors are Eastchester’s Paige Leven, who joined the team this year and has seen time on the forward lines, Eastchester’s Matt Luna, a key goal and assist contributor, and Tuckahoe’s Jake Box.
“We’re definitely a young team, but next year we’ll be much stronger,” Klein said. “We lack the size. Other teams are much bigger and they’ve been playing together longer.”
Oliver Goh is a junior, but a second-year player for ETBE. The improvement from last year is not surprising as the team wasn’t hit hard by graduation last year either.
“We’ve gotten a year older and we’re improving, but there are still some really close games that we should have won that we can’t finish at times,” Goh said. “It gets frustrating. We get frustrated and we keep shooting at the goalie rather than putting it in the net. I think we have the talent to do better.”
For the final stretch of the season, Goh said, “We need to work together and try to score, try to play a team game and try to win.”
ETBE snuck into the playoffs with a late surge last year. The team has four games left to surpass last year’s win total, but the team has played an overwhelming majority of its games in recent weeks, which has been taxing to say the least. The most recent stretch featured four games in five days from Thursday to Monday.
“That’s three games in three nights and we had 50 shots on goal last night and we only had 33 tonight, but I feel like we outshot them by a lot more tonight,” coach Steve Forzaglia said following a Saturday night loss to BYSNS. “A lot of shots get blocked or aren’t getting to the net. We’re putting in the effort — we’ve just got to get the back of the net.
“Last night’s goalie made a lot of good saves and tonight’s goalie made him look like he was an NHL goalie. If you shoot to the chest and the glove, they’re going to make the saves. We’re just not missing the goalie — we’re hitting him every time.”
Forzaglia sees the progress and believes that for the most part his team is outplaying the competition.
“Thursday night we played a decent game, but they had a couple of bounces,” he said. “Last night we outplayed them and tonight I felt we outplayed them more than they outplayed us. It’s the frustration of losing games where you look at it you know we didn’t play bad. It’s one shot here and there. The little things aren’t going our way right now.”
A 6-5 overtime loss to Rivertowns to start the busy weekend was exciting for ETBE, which trailed 4-1, but showed the fortitude to send the game to extra time. The next night ETBE was up 3-1 against a combined team from Connecticut, lost the lead, but went on to blow the competition away late for a 10-4 win.
“They don’t stop,” Forzaglia said. “They keep working.”
With plenty of regular season left, ETBE has an opportunity to make a better showing than last year.
“We’ve just got to get the puck in the net,” Forzaglia said. “That’s really what it comes down to. Can we work on things? Yeah. Can we get a guy faster to the forecheck? Sure. Can we have a guy throw it high every time? Yeah, sure. There’s little things in there that we can do, but the bottom line is the puck’s gotta go in the net.”
Getting “destroyed” in sectionals last year, as one player put it, was a wakeup call to many of the returning Eagles.
“There were a lot of sophomores last year, a lot of juniors this year, so you build on it,” Forzaglia said. “They know how to fight to get there. They’ve won in overtime. We’ve lost in overtime. They’ve seen enough games now to know where to be. Experience is always important.”
