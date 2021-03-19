Not only was Stacey Wierl inspired by the girls who played successfully and positively on boys varsity ice hockey teams over the years, but she was inspired by those who didn’t. When she saw former female youth hockey players not continue with the sport she knew she had to find a way to keep them in the game.
The Scarsdale teacher, coach and hockey enthusiast helped start a co-op modified club team for Westchester girls — there was also a team for Rockland — the winter of 2018-19 and 2019-20 and this year, for the first time, Section 1 has two official girls ice hockey teams who played four games against each other this winter.
Little did Wierl expect when Section 1 approved the program unanimously in February 2020 that a pandemic was coming and that the first season would be in danger of not happening. However, after all approvals for high-risk sports were given, schools scrambled to form the merged teams, Section 1 East (East Green Wave) for Westchester/Putnam/Dutchess and Section 1 West (Rockland Rockies) for Rockland, hosted by Clarkstown North and coached by Michaela Muckell and John Briggs.
With Scarsdale serving as the host school for the East team, athletic director Ray Pappalardi said they were initially “limping along” to get through all the extra obstacles, but once everything was in place, it was smooth sailing and a time to be proud.
“It really is great news,” Pappalardi said. “It’s a long time coming. It’s the inaugural year and it won’t be perfect during COVID, but we’ll get it started and then we’ll have everything in place for next year.”
Finally, on Friday, March 5, a new era kicked off as the two teams faced off at Brewster Ice Arena’s outdoor rink, The Pond. The more veteran 19-player East team — all 14 of West’s players were in grades 8-10 — won 7-4, and went on to win the next three games 10-4, 10-1 and 7-1.
“As I reflected on the very first game what I remember the most was after the game my team just stayed on the ice for an hour,” Wierl said. “They wouldn’t get off. They were laughing and celebrating the start of girls varsity ice hockey here in Section 1. They didn’t want to leave the ice, didn’t want to leave one another. That speaks to the camaraderie, the friendships these girls will make across the section. They’ll be able to tell this story to their daughters and their granddaughters they were part of this night.”
Sophomore Breanna Chin moved from Canada to Edgemont five years ago when she was going into seventh grade. Her first year playing in Canada she played on a girls team and then the last few years she played on boys teams locally, including the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont modified team.
“There was more opportunity with the boys because I couldn’t really find a girls team that wasn’t really far or above my level,” Chin said. “I thought that boys varsity would be too hard for me and I was scared of getting hurt, so I thought I could try this girls program.”
Chin joined the club team last winter. Not being secluded in her own locker room the way she had been when she played on boys teams was a nice change for Chin as well as the camaraderie she had hoped to get out of playing the sport. “I felt like I would become closer to them and I just felt more like I fit in,” she said. “I knew some of them from last year and I also met some new people this year, so I really like it.”
Getting on the ice for Chin, who also plays field hockey for Edgemont, was the start of a new journey that she hopes will be a fuller experience in years to come. The first game was certainly historic and memorable.
“It felt really good,” she said. “It was good to be back because I hadn’t played in a while… I hope it gets as big as boys hockey is.”
Scarsdale senior Kristina Karabanova was supposed to play on the team but ended up not playing high school hockey this winter, while sophomore Maddie Greco played junior varsity in the boys program again this year.
Pappalardi said that at least, for now, girls will have a choice of which program to play for.
“I would tell you it’s because the two programs are not yet equivalent,” he said. “I can’t guarantee what the experience will be in girls varsity ice hockey. There’s only two teams right now and we’re not allowed to travel outside of our region. We can’t get any additional games. We didn’t even have a handle on which schools would be participating on Day One. Right now it’s impossible for me to be able to describe exactly what the experience will be like… It’s not there yet, so to ask a girl to give up a known experience for an unknown experience I think is just unfair.”
Since 1994, six girls have played varsity hockey for Scarsdale: Karen Rosenberg (1994-95), Heather Scherick (1999-2000), Lauren Nowierski (1999-2002), Eliza Brosgol (2013-14), Erin Nicholas (2013-17) and Karabanova (2019 call-up). Over the past 20 years, Victoria McGee is the lone Edgemont girl to play varsity hockey for Sledgemont, Sledgehalla or most recently Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont for the 2015-16 season.
Girls like Michaela Nicholas and Angie Burns did not play varsity for Scarsdale and Brosgol played two seasons, but did not play as an upperclassman.
“Scarsdale players were a major part of my inspiration of getting this started,” Wierl said. “I saw very talented hockey players and as they become juniors and seniors they just weren’t interested or didn’t continue to play boys hockey despite their hockey talent. It just broke my heart that they didn’t have a place to play, a girls high school team to play on. Those are the girls that we’re able to keep playing, the girls who would either stop playing at 14-u because there was no longer a path for them and if they had no interest in playing boys.”
Wierl called the new program “a very competitive, highly skilled team” with Tier 1 players.
Boys teams are not for everybody. “The top 5% of female hockey players are serviced,” Wierl said. “Those girls have a path and that path is through prep school and on to the collegiate level. It’s the other 95 percent that are not on a Division I or Division III path. Maybe they are on a lacrosse path or a field hockey path or soccer, yet they also play hockey. These are the girls that we are able to capture and keep playing.”
Wierl called Chin “a perfect example of a player this program is for.”
“She loves the game, but has no interest in sitting on a JV bench where she can be a second or third line player on the girls team and be a contributor on the ice,” Wierl said. “That’s really what this captures are those kids we would inevitably lose.”
Wierl is Scarsdale’s elementary physical education and health coordinator and K-5 teacher at Fox Meadow Elementary School.
“I think she brings a wealth of knowledge related to ice hockey,” Pappalardi said. “I think she has a passion for this. She’s so excited about making this happen. I do think that she’s a driving force in this program and she’s been involved with it since it’s inception as a club. She not only has the institutional knowledge, but also a vision for where it can go.”
Wierl’s twin eighth grade daughters who attend John Jay-Cross River High School, Peyton and Brady, play on the team.
“I’m rarely speechless,” Wierl said after the first game. “It was five years of a dream come true. The love and support we felt on Friday night was indescribable… To have Peyton and Brady as part of this, because they’ve been part of the journey from the start. They’ve seen me when they were 8 years old. I started this journey when they were 8. They’ve heard me talk about it and they’ve joined me at clinics and they have been an incredible support. For sure it was a special moment having them on the ice.”
Knowing there would only be two Section 1 teams, the goal was to travel throughout the state like many boys teams do to seek out more competition. The team hopes that will become a reality next winter as New York State lifts COVID-19-related restrictions.
“When we think about next season it will be a full season with a 16-game schedule,” Wierl said. “We’re already planning a trip to Buffalo. We’re in contact with schools in Sections 3, 4 and 6 who have had this for 10 years now. The support that we’ve received from the teams upstate in Utica, Skaneateles, Clinton, they’re excited to see it grow and they’re excited to have us. They’re looking forward to a post-COVID New York City team bonding trip when they come to play us.”
From 6:30 a.m. practices at Brewster Ice Arena to dryland at Scarsdale High School to competing four times, girls ice hockey in Section 1 is ready to grow.
“Now that the puck has dropped and we’re real, now the real work begins,” Wierl said. “It’s about us getting into the youth programs and growing the game. The only way is if little girls start putting skates on. It’s going to be up to my players to get into those rinks and get those little girls loving hockey.”
