It’s the same old story for the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team: when ETBE has a full roster it can be competitive, but when missing players for various reasons, the team will struggle.
That’s been the case for 1-3 ETBE, which picked up a solid 7-3 win over Fox Lane to open up the new season after graduating only one senior from last winter. Then came a 6-1 loss to Pearl River, an 8-5 loss to White Plains and a 7-1 loss to John Jay-Cross River.
Against John Jay, ETBE was missing three defensemen and a center. It was 2-1 after the first period, but ETBE just couldn’t keep up after that.
“We had kids in positions they’re not accustomed to playing, especially the amount of ice time some of them saw tonight,” coach Steve Forzaglia said. “Full team I think we can compete much better than we did tonight. I thought we competed well in the first period, but running two lines and three defensemen wears on you. They’re deep and they skated hard.”
Edgemont junior Anderson Ng enjoyed the challenge against John Jay.
“I think we battled for what we had,” he said. “Obviously we battled for what we had and put out a pretty strong effort against a really good team. I was proud of our team tonight.
“It was a pretty good experience to play against a really talented team. They went pretty far in states last year. That will help our team moving forward.”
Over the four games, Forzaglia has “seen glimpses” of his team’s potential.
“We played a pretty decent game against White Plains,” Forzaglia said. “We turned the puck over too much and that cost us the game. We’ve seen bits and pieces here and there, but we have to put the full 45 together.”
ETBE is relying heavily on the team’s top two lines comprised mostly of veterans. The first shift features Kyle Dillon, Matt Luna and Luke Ferrara, while Will Stupart, David O’Shaughnessy and Ng are in the second shift.
They work well with top defenders Earl Gretzinger, Sebastian Anderson, Louis Gentile and Patrick Dotson, with standout veteran goalie J.P. Rosabella keeping the team competitive.
“It’s two really strong lines and we have three or four really good defensemen when they’re there and J.P. is playing great,” Forzaglia said. “He had some phenomenal saves tonight against John Jay. It’s there, but we have to get them all there together.”
The younger kids, those new to the team and those stepping into bigger roles, like O’Shaughnessy and Dotson, are already finding their way.
“They’re going against bigger, stronger, faster kids,” Forzaglia said. “There are things from 14u and 16u that now you’re playing against 18u and there’s things you can’t do. There’s an adjustment.”
Ng is a third-year ETBE forward and he likes the team’s potential.
“I see a lot of improvement from last year,” he said. “We have a lot more skills, we’re a lot faster, we have most of the same core from last year, so it was nice we got to develop some chemistry. We got a few freshmen up who are looking pretty good.”
Despite a 9-1 loss to Rye Town/Harrison in sectionals last year, it was the first time the team had made it to the postseason in quite some time and had enough players to play.
“I thought that was huge,” Ng said. “The playoff atmosphere was amazing against Rye Town last year. That was a crazy experience and hopefully we can bring some more of our fans to the playoff game next year.”
While making the playoffs was good enough last year, Ng hopes to take the next step this winter. “When the whole team is here I think we can rack up a lot of wins, definitely crack the playoffs and hopefully get a win there,” he said.
