With seven upperclassmen, there is a major youth movement for the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team with 14 underclassmen.

“They’re young, so every game is an experience,” coach Steve Forzaglia said. “Every game is another one that they can get stronger with. It’s a lot of young kids who are picking up the speed and the size and everything else. Every game we expect them to get another step better, another step quicker.”

