With seven upperclassmen, there is a major youth movement for the Eastchester/Tuckahoe/Bronxville/Edgemont ice hockey team with 14 underclassmen.
“They’re young, so every game is an experience,” coach Steve Forzaglia said. “Every game is another one that they can get stronger with. It’s a lot of young kids who are picking up the speed and the size and everything else. Every game we expect them to get another step better, another step quicker.”
With a 2-0 record to start the season, it’s been an easy transition, especially for the sophomores who were freshmen mostly on the bench last year.
“We like taking the freshmen so they get a feel for what this is and then we expect them as sophomores to produce for us,” Forzaglia said. “Freshman year is a learning year figuring out the speed and the systems so they can step up and help as a sophomore. That’s why we have a lot of trust in the sophomores because they went through this for a year, they understand it. Now Braydan [Segal] and Ian [Johns], those are the guys we’re looking to step up.”
Braydan Segal is on the team’s second line, while Ian Johns is on the third line. Both are Edgemont sophomores in their second year on the team.
Segal said as a rookie it can be a “hard, physical game” that takes some time to get used to, especially since ETBE likes to be aggressive and play with grit.
“This year I have a lot more confidence,” Segal said. “I’m a lot more confident with the puck and I’m more familiar with my teammates. We just connect on the ice. I’m playing more and able to show my skills on the ice. It’s been good so far. I’m excited to see what happens next.”
Edgemont is actually represented in each line as senior Kyle Klion is with Bronxville senior David O’Shaughnessy and Bronxville junior Luke Arrighi. Segal is with Tuckahoe eighth grader Christian Hanna and Eastchester junior Connor Cipriano and Johns is with Eastchester sophomore Keegan Dolan and a rotating third spot.
“The older guys are great and they’re really setting an example for the younger guys, really making this a team,” Johns said. “I think we’re working as a team well. We’re passing well, we’re talking, we’re communicating and it’s showing on the ice.”
Defensively the team is rebuilding with Eastchester sophomore Colin Harnett, Bronxville freshman Conlan Bailey, Eastchester junior Yuki Tatezawa and Edgemont sophomore Zach Philips.
“There are freshmen and sophomores playing defense and they’re learning this as they go,” Forzaglia said. “These two games they’ve been great. As long as we keep moving the program will continue to sustain itself. Ideally they get in here, they’re hanging in the locker room, they’re lifting off-ice as a team, so they bond together and feed off that when they get on the ice.”
Edgemont also has sophomores Austin Ptaszek, Colin Knopp and Reid Sandler on the team this year, making it a larger group of Panthers on the team than in recent years. “It’s good to see kids are trying hockey,” Segal said. “Hockey is a really good sport and maybe some kids last year weren’t into it and kids now are giving it a try. I hope they are enjoying being on the team.”
Following a 3-2 overtime win to open the season, ETBE beat Fox Lane 7-4 on Dec. 13 at a colder than normal Ice Hutch. ETBE controlled the game, but let up some late goals as both teams spent major minutes in their respective penalty boxes.
“There’s a lot of work to be done,” Forzaglia said. “Saturday is Mount Pleasant and they’re a top five team and we know after that we have one more game and then we get into break and we want to keep building towards the end. We’ve given up a couple on defensive zone lapses and we have to stay out of the penalty box. We could roll three strong solid lines, but when we’re in the box the entire second and third period the guys on the ice have to work even harder. The first and second periods we dominated. We couldn’t score much, but they couldn’t do much.”
Arrighi scored three goals, while Harnett, Hanna, Dolan and O’Shaughnessy each scored one and Klion and O’Shaughnessy had two assists each, Johns, Segal and Bailey had one each.
Eastchester freshman Connor Polidaro collected his first varsity win in goal with 18 saves.
“We’re rolling, but we have a big game on Saturday, so we gotta get ready for that,” Segal said. “Mount Pleasant is a big game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.