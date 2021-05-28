For a team that got a late start, almost didn’t get off the ground, got blown out in its first two games and then had to postpone two games and cancel another as it took a week to recover, the Edgemont boys lacrosse team came back with a vengeance by winning four straight games with its roster of 17 players.
“We went down underneath our requirement of minimum players available, with so many injuries, so we just couldn’t field a team anymore,” coach Billy Locher said. “We were only down to about 11 players, but now we have everyone healthy and one of our football guys finally came back like a week and a half ago, Davis Kim, so that was good, helped out with fresh legs. He played with us two years so he was real familiar with the system, which helped out.”
As the veterans, senior Sam Feldman and junior Ben Landes bring much-needed leadership. “Their leadership roles are huge, they’re both good lacrosse players, they both know the whole system and they both got everyone to really buy in,” Locher said. “There’s only a couple of kids left from two years ago, so they kind of were like, ‘Guys, if you buy in, believe me the coaches are going to do everything, they’re going to put us in the best spot to get us there. You just got to believe that the drills we do and the stuff we do is for a reason.’ During that little break they really got everyone to start believing.”
The time to refocus and question their motivation and commitment wasn’t easy for the Panthers, who didn’t play a game from May 11-18. In the end it was a blessing.
“It was a nice reset to the season and we knew the commitment level of everyone coming back from that was good,” Locher said. “We said we’ve got two and a half weeks left in the season, so let’s all get together and either come together as a family and finish out the season strong or we fold here if we can’t continue. So it was a nice reset and it’s worked out good so far.”
Locher said that in the first two games, in which the team was outscored 25-5, once the team went down on the scoreboard they got down on themselves. Following a 14-2 win in their first game back May 19, the Panthers played their most competitive game of the season, an 8-7 overtime win against Rye Neck on May 20.
“Against Rye Neck we got down by a couple of goals, but everyone stayed positive, and the leadership showed to stick with it and they bought into the program,” Locher said. “They believed in the system and we came back. The adversity helped them out with confidence going into the next game. It was nice to see.”
Landes scored the game-winning goal, the final of his five in the game.
“That’s a game that in past years this program has lost, been on the other side of that, so to win that game felt great,” Feldman said.
Landes leads the team with 20 goals and nine assists. Feldman is second in goals with 17 and third in assists with five. Sophomore Davis Kim has seven goals and six assists. The rest of the team — accounting for six players — has combined for 11 goals and three assists.
The Panthers are looking for seniors Morai Eman and Alphonso Brooks, juniors Aiden Matano, Benny Schuchat and Samir Mansouri and freshmen David Barlow and Jonathan Barlow to get more confident and step up even more as many of them are brand new to the game.
“Mostly offensively we’re still just relying on mainly three guys right now,” Feldman said. “And we’ve done a good job working people in that are not very comfortable with the system yet, so I just want to see all six people on offense being contributors.”
Defensively the team has been solid with seniors Christian McGee and Owen Burnside and sophomore Logan Gordon in front of sophomore goalie Kyle Klion.
Klion has 82 saves and a .625 save percentage. The Panthers average letting up about 8.2 goals per game, but in the four straight wins the Panthers have let up an average of six per game.
“Defensively we’ve been amazing,” Feldman said. “Kyle has been phenomenal. Christian, Owen and Logan have been the primary defenders and they’ve been amazing. And then (senior) Zephan Aruede is new to the sport and he’s playing defense and doing a great job.”
McGee said “hustle” is keeping the team competitive.
“We are generally a new team, but one thing we do have is grit,” McGee said. “That’s something the coaches and captains have been preaching. Davis just joined and he really brought a new aspect to the attack.”
Edgemont may have seven seniors, but most are new and like many players on the team they joined at the encouragement of their friends to help save the season.
“What the team was going to be like last season was a lot of seniors, a lot of upperclassmen, a very experienced team, a very good team,” Feldman said. “This team is still senior heavy, but seniors who have never played lacrosse before in terms of years, play and experience. It’s more like, it’s like a bunch of freshmen and sophomores. The team looks completely different to start the season. I didn’t feel great about that. You don’t want to start the season teaching kids how to catch the ball, but everyone’s come along very quickly.”
The Panthers practiced on grass to prepare for their game against Ardsley, a 17-11 win in which Landes and Feldman each scored eight goals, and are eagerly anticipating a rematch of their opening day loss to Sleepy Hollow.
“We’re gonna make some adjustments and some of the players now are understanding the rules a little better and understanding defenses and offenses,” Locher said. “It’s a tough start to the season as you got right into it and a lot of players had to learn a whole new system coming from youth right to varsity. It’s an adjustment for a bunch of these guys. Now they’re starting to get more comfortable with it, which is good to see.”
The slow start to the season had to do with injuries and inexperience, but that seems behind Edgemont.
“I think the first two games, it took us some time to gel, because it was fairly early and there wasn’t a lot of time,” McGee said. “I feel like now that we’re gelling and everyone gets the game we know where people want to play, where they’re best at.”
The wins were key in keeping the team together. “It really made kids buy in,” McGee said. “You could definitely see the dedication and everything going on and people are showing up with a different attitude. If you buy in anything’s possible. We’ve come such a long way. I think we’ve surprised a lot of people in our league and across other schools.”
A lot of the spark the team has received has been from Edgemont Youth Lacrosse. Not only do many of the varsity players work with the kids in the program, but EYL players and families attend varsity games to cheer the team on.
“I’ve always been a fan of, wherever I’ve coached, of wanting to be involved with the youth players because that’s where all the players come from,” Locher said. “We show support for them and they always show support for us. The little kids look up to varsity players.”
Feldman started with EYL as a third grader and has fond memories of the upperclassmen coming to help out his youth teams. “I always looked up to those guys, so now being able to be like those guys and help out with the younger kids has been a nice experience and seeing those kids come to the games and cheer you on, that’s been great,” he said.
Locher likes having that bond that makes it not a youth program and a high school program, but one overall program.
“Having that bond between the youth and the varsity level, I think it helps the community come together,” he said. “I’ve seen places where they don’t have youth and it makes it very tough for the high school level to continue and succeed. The little kids love seeing these guys play and they love when they show up to the games. It’s like, ‘Holy cow, Sam Feldman’s here, one of the varsity captains is sitting on the sideline helping me out.’”
