It was a dreary Tuesday afternoon. Constant storm clouds loomed, the seats were soaking wet, and the rain came down in short spurts. But for the Edgemont Panthers girl lacrosse team, the weather never seemed to slow them down, as they comfortably won on April 26 over the Blind Brook Trojans, 15-8, to improve to 3-4 on the season.
“We were missing a few people as usual, but it was really nice to see people step up into new positions today, and we were really able to help them work together,” head coach Jennifer Wandle said after the game.
The Panthers mainly missed some senior leadership, but the team did not slow down, and were dominant from the get-go. “It helped that we won our last game and all the girls had the confidence to just jump in and get locked in,” Wandle said.
Right away, 11 seconds into the game, senior Thea Piniros slotted one away after a miscommunication on the Blind Brook defense. That set the tone early, as then sophomore star Iliana Dimopolous scored four-straight goals in a four-minute span. She finished with a game-high seven goals. It was the third straight game for Dimopolous where she scored six goals or more in a single game.
“Iliana did a really stellar job today,” Wandle said. “She really took control of the game from midfield.”
The Panthers led 10-4 at halftime and despite an early run by Blind Brook to cut the deficit to four, and a second yellow card on Piniros that forced her out for the rest of the game with 11 minutes left, the Panthers put it away late. It was a very physical game with lots of contact between sticks, and especially later in the game, where neither team could get an easy look at the goal.
“Our defense really stepped up in this game,” Wandle said.” They have helped make it easier for Maddy [Frain], who has only gotten better and better as a goalie, especially since she was forced to play the position at short notice.”
Overall for the Panthers, Dimopolous’ impact cannot be understated, as she finished with seven goals and two assists, plus winning many draw controls. Teammate Gabby O’Reilly stepped in and won many draw controls as well. Penelope Kraus scored three goals and had an assist, while Lela Warnock, Piniros, O’Reilly, Eliza Press and Isa Mello all scored a goal and contributed in a big way to the win. Frain held down the goals well once again with six saves.
In their game against Rye Neck last Wednesday, April 20, a heartbreaking 14-13 loss, this game started Dimopolous’ streak of six goals in a game. Kraus scored four and Frain made nine saves.
In their 11-6 win against Ardsley Saturday, April 23, Dimopolous scored six goals, O’Reilly scored 3, Mello scored 2 and Frain made 11 saves in another valiant effort on defense that shut down Ardsley’s offense.
The Panthers were scheduled to host Pawling on April 27, travel to Haldane the next day and then host Keio Academy at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 30.
