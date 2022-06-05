A thrilling win at home in the playoffs most of the time gives teams a ton of confidence. The Edgemont Panthers, heading into a road playoff game, were definitely riding high with confidence heading into their matchup against the top seed Pearl River. However, Pearl River showed exactly why they were the No. 1 seed in Class C, as the host Pirates dominated the Panthers on both sides of the field, winning 18-3 on Thursday, May 19.
“It was a super tough game,” Edgemont assistant coach Tim Powell said. “Pearl River was super well-coached and well-disciplined. They took advantage of every opportunity that they were given. It was a tough game for our guys, I can’t deny that, and it left a sour taste in our mouths.”
This tough loss was the final game for the multiple seniors on this team. They include Ben Landes, Samir Mansouri, Noah Bernstein, Benny Schuchat, Aiden Matano and Shreyas Nair.
“I’m gonna miss all those guys,” Powell said. “Landes was one of our most experienced players, a four-year starter, who carried the load a ton this year and kept us in a ton of games. Samir was one of the most athletic kids I’ve ever coached. It only took him two years of playing lacrosse and he’s truly stepped up his game compared to last year. Noah is an absolute force on the faceoffs, I’ve never seen a more aggressive kid like him on the faceoffs. Aiden really helped us out a lot this year, switching from offense to defense, and fulfilled his role very well. It’s not often we get such drastic position changes, and Aiden did it.”
He continued, “Benny has grown into a leader and captain of this team. It’s only his second year on the team, but he’s also made massive strides as a player and leader. Shreyas was the guy that got everyone hyped, and even though he didn’t play too much, his presence on the sidelines was unmatched.”
Statistically for the Panthers, in his last game, Mansouri scored two goals, while junior Davis Kim added a goal plus two assists. Kyle Klion made 11 saves and never lost his composure. Bernstein won most of the faceoffs, going 17 for 22.
“Despite some of the mistakes we made on both sides of the ball, we never really gave in,” Powell said. “Kyle never lost his composure, the defense still played really well at some points. Noah was huge on the faceoff, and basically won almost every single one.”
Despite this valiant effort throughout the game, Pearl River led 6-1 after one period and never looked back. The Pirates led 13-1 at halftime.
It was a disappointing end to what overall was a solid season for the Panthers as the seniors reflected on their careers.
Said Schuchat, “I’ll really miss those games under the lights on Fridays, those are always the best.”
Senior captain Landes, a four-year starter on the team and the most experienced player on varsity, will miss being with his teammates the most.
“I have fond memories with my teammates on and off the field,” Landes said, “and that will be hard to let go for me.”
Nair, a first-year varsity player as a senior, said, “I’d say I’d miss the close bond that we had as a team and the friends I’ve made. I think it played a big part in our team performing well. There was always someone to motivate the team to do better. I’ll miss the bonds we have built on this team.”
Powell, in his first year with the program alongside head coach Ken Edwards, believes that this team can build off of the success of this year’s team, although it will not be easy.
Said Powell, “Losing a guy like Landes is obviously not going to be easy to replace, but I’m glad we’ll have Kyle back as our goalie as well as most of our attack.”
The Panthers have gone through some rigorous coaching changes in the past few years but, with the tandem of Edwards and Powell, they will try to maintain stability and consistency in the program.
“This program is only going to get better and better,” Powell said. “We won one playoff game this year. Hopefully, we win two next year. It’s a process, but I believe we can get there eventually.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.