After only two games and a 1-1 record, the Edgemont boys lacrosse varsity team didn’t make it to their March 30 game against Eastchester. With the team’s four seniors quitting and head coach Ken Edwards resigning, athletic director Anthony DeRosa opted to pivot quickly and switch to a junior varsity schedule for the remainder of the season.
Edwards would not go into great detail on the record, but emailed the Inquirer and said, “There was negative culture that led to several players quitting and the varsity coach resigning. Most of the remaining players lacked the skill and experience to play at the varsity level.”
It was Edwards’ second year coaching the team, which last spring had a big 10-8 win over Nanuet in the opening round of sectionals and finished the season 9-8.
“We have a little bit of a transition with the varsity team, so the direction we’re going to move now in order to keep these kids playing and keep them together is we bagged the varsity schedule and we are putting together a JV schedule for them,” DeRosa said. “The majority of our team is underclassmen.”
First-year assistant coach Steve Pille will stay on as the JV coach for the eighth through 11th graders who are remaining with the program.
“I think for the most part he has a good rapport with the kids,” DeRosa said. “I stood on the sideline with him for the last game to this point against Hastings. We were down early, the team didn’t get rattled, they came back and won the game. He seemed pretty steady on the sideline, so I’m pretty confident he’ll be able to get these kids together and keep them improving.”
DeRosa’s goal is to return to varsity next year, though the team would likely still be young with only three juniors on this year’s team.
“What I’m happy about is just trying to make the best of the season, trying to keep them playing a really awesome game, keep them in the sport and be able to move forward with the program next year,” he said.
Edgemont added boys lacrosse to its athletic program in 2005 with a modified team for grades 7-9 under coach Brian Smith, who stayed for that year. In 2006 Edgemont added junior varsity for grades 9-11 under coach Cyril Caurthens. There were 30 players on JV and 15 on modified that year.
Caurthens had previously coached at Byram Hills and Pleasantville and was hoping to move up to varsity in 2007 with the team, but that didn’t happen. Then-athletic director Jason Edwards brought back Smith and Lew Janavey as the varsity coaches. The team was 7-10 and qualified for sectionals. After two seasons, Janavey was hired as the Somers coach and Smith left Edgemont once again to go with him.
For 2009, Mamaroneck graduates Mark Gryzlo and Vinny Tamburro were brought in to take over varsity. Gryzlo coached the Panthers for 10 years and was fired prior to the 2019 season. He had also been the assistant varsity field hockey coach for four years after previously working at the modified level, and had coached modified basketball as well.
Billy Locher replaced Gryzlo in 2019, and as his assistant coach Smith — third time’s a charm? — after the two led Bronxville to a successful rebuild. There was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19, but the duo returned for the delayed and compacted season in 2021.
Edwards was hired to coach the team last spring.
