After only two games and a 1-1 record, the Edgemont boys lacrosse varsity team didn’t make it to their March 30 game against Eastchester. With the team’s four seniors quitting and head coach Ken Edwards resigning, athletic director Anthony DeRosa opted to pivot quickly and switch to a junior varsity schedule for the remainder of the season.

Edwards would not go into great detail on the record, but emailed the Inquirer and said, “There was negative culture that led to several players quitting and the varsity coach resigning. Most of the remaining players lacked the skill and experience to play at the varsity level.”

