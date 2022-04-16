The upside of having a junior varsity program for the first time in many years is that the Edgemont girls lacrosse program will have a feeder program gaining valuable experience before heading to the varsity level. The downside is a much shorter bench for both teams.
“The opportunity to split up our team was huge,” coach Jen Wandle said. “It’s a big jump from modified to varsity. This gives them that time on JV to get those things done so when they come up to varsity they’re ready to go. Now we were able to up the competitiveness at varsity, which is amazing because now we’re getting the chance to explore new options where we didn’t necessarily have that last year because we had a lot of new girls or girls that had never played before.”
The varsity team is adapting and doing its best to fill all the gaps on the field, though most of the team returns from last spring.
“Most of the team is returning players, so we still have that bond,” freshman Penelope Kraus said. “We talk at school and outside of school, so I think that, along with having winter league, has helped us become a tight team.”
Junior Gabby O’Reilly said that with all of the changes it’s “sort of a new team.”
“Some of us have played together, but we’re figuring out how to play less individually,” she said. “I think we’re trying to start passing and connecting. We definitely have a bond off the field, but we’re working on the on-field bond.”
Wandle said the “core starters” are back.
“Sometimes we’re a first-half team, sometimes second-half, but we’re hoping we can continue to play through the whole game,” Wandle said. “I think having the talent on the team this year we will be able to go much farther than in the past. I know that’s a big goal for them right now.”
The middie line has stepped up and is really helping the team out on defense and offense.
“Our middie line is so versatile, so they can go wherever when they need,” Wandle said. “If our starters need to switch with someone they just have that freedom to go where they need to.”
Edgemont is focusing on offense this year with more options than ever.
“I felt like in the past we were relying on certain groups to kind of figure something out and hope for the best,” Wandle said. “Now we have the confidence and the skill to run plays and move in and out and hit other girls and they’ll be ready. We’re trying to focus on that for the most part.”
Top defenders are Eliza Press, Bella Scovotti and Jimena Caballero Battaglia, with seniors Ella Charnizon and Quincy Bianchi going back and forth between defense and midfield. At midfield are Iliana Dimopolous and O’Reilly, with Isa Mello and Kraus helping out from attack, which features Thea Piniros, Jordan Ellenberg, Mehek Nanavaty and Nayna Gandhi.
The team fell to 1-2 with a 13-6 loss to Harrison on April 8. Dimopolous led the Panthers with three goals, while Kraus, O’Reilly and Nanavaty each scored once. Dimopolous, Kraus and O’Reilly each had an assist.
“We play hard on defense and that’s definitely one of our strengths,” O’Reilly said. “On offense making passes is something we need to work on, not just going straight to the goal.”
Maddy Frain, who stepped in to play goalie with no experience at the position with Stephanie Kornberg having injured herself during wrestling season, made eight saves.
“Maddy stepped up and was willing to try something new,” Wandle said. “She’s been doing an amazing job. I can’t imagine jumping into that position and she was the first one to step up. We’re very thankful she took that step for us. She wasn’t as much of a dominant force on the field last year, so for her to just come in and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to play goalie,’ that’s a huge position and she’s been incredible. We’re really proud of her.”
For Harrison, Harper Lapin score four goals, Caitlin Oestreicher three and goalie Mariana Sposato made one save.
“This game didn’t reflect it to the full extent, but I think we do and are starting to have a good rhythm,” Kraus said. “We do have a good dynamic. I think we were off and on, but one thing we did well was cheer each other on and even though that doesn’t have to do with playing, we are good at boosting each other if one of us messes up. On the flip side one thing we have to work on based on the three games is consistency. We’ll have a few good plays and then we’ll get tired and use that as something that breaks us down.”
Kraus agreed that spirit and pregame energy are key.
The good news is the bulk of the season is ahead for Edgemont, but it will be a busy month after the vacation week.
“The biggest challenge for them is we have a lot of games that are back to back or three or four games in a week and coming off last season when games were getting canceled, for them to have the consistency is going to be a little difficult,” Wandle said. “But they are great about coming to practice every day ready to work. I’m not too worried about it, but that will be a challenge. It is tiring.”
The Panthers know they have a lot of hard work ahead, but in the end they hope to be the little team that could.
“I am so hopeful we can grow this season,” O’Reilly said. “Each of the practices we’re always improving, so the next game I think we can be better and make it to our full potential this season and do well.”
