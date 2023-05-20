At the buzzer Edgemont’s Section 1 Class C opening round girls lacrosse game, senior captain Gabby O’Reilly ripped the final shot of her high school career. The ball sailed about a foot over the crossbar, but that didn’t matter.
Even in a 16-6 loss, O’Reilly and the Panthers went down swinging.
“That’s coming off the momentum,” coach Jen Wandle said of O’Reilly’s fight to the finish shot. “The first half and the second half it was like two totally different teams out there. We’re thankful for that because the score definitely could have been very different. For us we needed to start that momentum right away.”
Byram was a bit of an unknown as the Panthers didn’t face them this season.
“We hadn’t seen them this year, but in the past we had and we knew they were a really talented team,” O’Reilly said. “I think the first half was slow and we didn’t have that momentum in the beginning and that was what killed us. Toward the end it was hard to pick it up. We need that the whole game.”
Edgemont trailed 11-1 at halftime, not getting many quality shots on goal. In the second half they were getting better looks and shooting more and put in several goals against the Byram Hills back-ups. Byram eventually put its starting goalie back in to thwart what at the time was a 12-6 score.
“They needed that momentum,” Wandle said. “When you have the clock running in the first half it’s hard. Nobody wants to have that. For them to get on the board and get that momentum was a turning point for them that they can do this, that they are capable. Sometimes they forget their potential.”
O’Reilly and sophomore Isa Mello each scored two goals, sophomore Penelope Kraus and freshman Addy Kaplan one each.
“It felt great,” O’Reilly said of the scoring run. “When we had the two goals in 30 seconds and we had the momentum we wanted to have throughout the whole game it was so helpful. If we had that the entire time we could have done a much better job.”
Wandle knew the game was going to be challenging for her team, but didn’t expect to fall behind so big.
“The pace of the game changed and we know they have a core set of starting offense and it was a challenge for our defense today playing as one unit,” she said. “The pressure is on in big games like this and we don’t always face competition in this way, so that was a change for us. Given the circumstances I think they picked it up at the end and started to play together. We definitely lacked that initially. The other team capitalized on our mistakes and we weren’t able to do the same, unfortunately.”
Though they didn’t repeat as league champions, Edgemont finished with a winning record of 9-8, plagued by a couple of tight losses.
“Generally we played great,” O’Reilly said. “We had some really tough, close matches and I think we tend to make it to the very end playing hard the entire time and can’t hold on to our momentum in those games. That can be a real failure of ours, but overall we’re grown so much with our technique in general — passing, throwing, catching. Some of our losses affected us and that was tough, but we did play well overall.”
Edgemont graduates a large senior class of Lela Warnock, Taylor Kenney, Jordan Ellenberg, O’Reilly, Caroline Fleischhauer, Sonia Parashac, Maddy Frain and Olivia Geller-Circujano.
“As a senior group we’re very close in general on and off the field and we do work together well,” O’Reilly said. “The younger half of the team have been on the team for a while, too, some since eighth grade, so we’ve had a connection with them for a while. It’s been a very solid bond we had.”
All of the seniors started except for the two first-year players, Parashac and Geller-Circujano.
“The rest of our starting seniors we wouldn’t be half the program we are without them,” Wandle said. “They’ve been here from the very beginning when we started changing things. We’re definitely missing a huge chunk next year, so it will be a transition for us. We are losing our attack and Maddy our goals, but we have a great JV program and our modified has been building. We’re excited that we have so many younger players, but it will certainly will be a challenge next year.”
Wandle appreciated having Parashac and Geller-Circujano join the team this year.
“We had a couple of new seniors join this year, so that was nice,” Wandle said. “It was great for the younger girls to see that. No matter what age they start at or where they’re coming from they’re capable of doing it, so it was great to have some of our newer seniors step up that way.
“It was great to have them. They came in willing to learn, always asking questions, helping the younger players. It was great to have that dynamic on the team.”
The team returns a core of young players in junior captain Iliana Dimopoulos, sophomores Mello, Kraus, Eliza Press and Bella Scovotti and Kaplan, many of who can put the ball in the net.
“It will be great to have so many of them still on attack and at midfield,” Wandle said. “That will be helpful for the younger girls to see what they’re capable of as underclassmen. They’re great role models. We need that to continue building the program.”
Wandle and assistant coach Kelli Kinlen were proud of the team and the fact that it didn’t take any steps backwards this spring.
“they still came out and did their best,” Wandle said. “That’s all we can really ask for. We had a great group of girls this year, so we’re excited for next season.”
O’Reilly sees only good things for the program moving forward as the junior varsity and modified programs have been building momentum as well.
“They will take this season and definitely learn from it, learn about working together and momentum and realize how important that is,’ O’Reilly said. “Since we have been working together now some of us two, three, four years it will be better. I see a really bright future for the girls on this team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.