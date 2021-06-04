After falling behind by one goal just seconds into the game and then two goals just a minute into the game, the Edgemont boys lacrosse team cruised the rest of the way en route to a 17-5 senior night win over Ardsley on Wednesday, the last night of the regular season.
It’s similar to the way the Panthers started the season. Not only did they start preseason a week late and the season a week late, but they lost their first two games — they weren’t very competitive at all — and then had to take a break from games as they didn’t have enough healthy players to keep going. Once they returned, however, the Panthers won 6 of their final 7 games, in addition to a pair of Peekskill forfeits to finish 8-3 overall.
“To take two horrible losses at the beginning of the season and pick it back up is a testament to everyone on the team,” senior Owen Burnside said. “I know a lot of us are busting our behinds every day in practice. There’s only 15 guys out here, so it’s a lot of double reps and a lot of pushing each other forward and just not giving up.”
The team honored seniors Burnside, Zephan Aruede, Alphonso Brooks, Morai Eman, Sam Feldman and Christian McGee and played hard to give them a lasting memory.
“I was trying to go out here not for me personally, but the rest of the seniors who have been here for four years, trying to make sure they got a good senior night,” Burnside said. “Unfortunately I know what it’s like to see people lose on senior night. It doesn’t go down well, so this was a special experience to make sure these guys go out on top and that we move into our sectional on a high note.”
Sophomore goalie Kyle Klion said the seniors were the team’s “glue” this spring. “They’ve been really good about keeping the traditions and keeping holding us together, making sure our team was functioning properly,” he said.
Coach Billy Locher was impressed with his oldest players, knowing that they had a limited chance to shine this season due to not playing last year and not getting all of the team’s games in.
“It’s nice to see them step up,” he said. “Unfortunately they didn’t have last year, so for a lot of these guys it’s their first year really playing in the spotlight like they would have last year. It’s a shame this is their only real chance to shine because of the pandemic.”
As usual Feldman, Ben Landes and Davis Kim provided the offensive firepower with six, five and four goals, respectively, against Ardsley.
This wasn’t the first time the Panthers trailed and bounced back to pick up a victory. Though he’d like to see a faster start from his team, Locher said not getting down is an important factor in the team’s success this spring.
“Starting slow has been something we’ve had to try to work with all season,” he said. “A couple of games ago when we got down a couple of goals it was the same thing and our guys know we can come back. It’s finding that right momentum to get back into it and realizing you can’t get down on yourselves. They don’t get down on themselves now because they know they are able to work back. We didn’t do that at the beginning. They have more faith in each other.”
Klion was on the team as an eighth grader when Daniel Hahn was the starting goalie. Klion was starting by the end of the season and this year he had the starting job all to himself. The youngest of the Klions is no stranger to pressure and intensity in sports, so he was able to rise to the occasion.
“It’s been pretty tough because I thought we weren’t going to have a season, but when we got the numbers together I knew right away the team would bring the intensity,” Klion said. “We may not be the best, most talented, highest lacrosse IQ people, but we definitely have heart during the game and leave everything out there.
“For me it’s fun. I feed off the pressure. That’s what makes my game work. I just love the pressure.”
The team had to come in and almost start from scratch as they recruited former players and brand new players just to field a competitive roster. It paid off for the 15 players who stuck with it this spring. Klion credited a quick turnaround from the early-season struggle with stick skills to being more competent as a team for getting the team on the winning side.
“It was just working on the basics,” Locher said. “They’re coming along, they’re feeling more confident. We have so many guys who haven’t played in a few years or didn’t because of COVID last year or haven’t played at all, so it’s been a long time and some are going from youth to varsity, so they’re all starting to feel comfortable again being out on the field, passing and catching, doing the basics, stuff like that. As the season goes they’re realizing it comes back to them a little more and they all got used to the speed of the game. Nine games in they’re used to everything compared to those first couple of games.”
The No. 4 Panthers are looking forward to hosting No. 13 Lourdes Friday afternoon in the Class B opening round as they hope to advance and make a run at least to the semifinals.
Either way it has been a memorable season for all involved.
“Most importantly I am glad I got to participate with the new coaches,” Burnside said. “This is the first year I’ve been able to play for them and it’s been a fun experience to be able to learn from what seems like real coaches, people who want to push everybody to win. That’s been a great experience.”
