A 7-1 halftime lead against North Salem was encouraging for the Edgemont boys lacrosse team. An 8-5 final score after North Salem won the second half 4-1 was not.
“That was a good half,” Edgemont’s Ben Landes said. “We spread the ball, moved it quickly, efficiently and we just went to the goal with passion. In the second half we just didn’t do a good job of that. We let them back in. They outscored us 4-1 and that’s just not acceptable.
“To any other team I just don’t think that will have a good outcome for us. We just need to play better, play harder. We didn’t practice this whole break, so I expected some rustiness. We’re looking to get back out there with a win on Wednesday to make a statement.”
Davis Kim scored three goals and had one assist, while Landes and Benny Schuchat scored two goals each, David Rosen one goal. Samir Mansouri had four groundballs, Logan Gordon three.
“We came into the game today just trying to work the ball around, setting up our offense, because we knew that this wasn’t going to be a dogfight, that we were miles ahead of this team,” Kim said. “They have a lot of young guys and we have a lot of juniors and seniors. We decided to focus on some of our weaknesses, which is cutting to the net, working the ball around. First half, we really did that well, had a lot of crease goals, four or five perfect passes, and at the half we let up. We had the same intensity, but we got lazy with some of our passes and our off-ball movement.”
Kyle Klion made 16 saves in goal, including several late in the game to keep North Salem from getting closer than three goals.
“Kyle is really a good goalie, but he doesn’t get a lot of help on defense, so a lot of the shots he gets are right on top of him,” Edgemont coach Ken Edwards said. “He did make a lot of good saves today.”
Kim hopes to take what the team learned from the game into the bulk of the season. At 2-3 they are only five games in and Kim is still himself new in getting back into the sport as he joined the team late last year and has new coaches this year in Edwards and Tim Powell with the departure of Billy Locher and Brian Smith, Smith leaving Edgemont for a third time.
“I missed all of preseason and the first three weeks last year,” Kim said. “It’s a different coaching style from last year, for sure. It took some getting used to, but I think we’ve reached a point in the year where we’re starting to work well with each other and build on some of our strengths and we’re going to keep it going from here.”
Edgemont is in a transition phase with the new coaches, has no junior varsity team and still had to recruit players for this season. They have already had to cancel a game due to not having enough players.
“We had to pull a lot of guys together this year and we have different coaches this year, so there’s kind of a culture we’re trying to shift, but it’s still Edgemont lacrosse,” Landes said. “We’re still trying to build something and we’re going to work towards that.”
Edwards is working on basic skills and hoping the players can improve their field sense, especially the younger players to build for the future.
“We have a lot of inexperienced players out on the field and this can get to be a very complicated game, aside from the skill portion of it, so we keep working at it,” Edwards said. “I’m trying to get them to understand that without basic skills the rest of the game doesn’t really mean that much. If you can’t catch and throw or pick up a ground ball or protect your stick it’s hard to run all kinds of offenses and defenses.”
Edgemont has been trying to build the program for many years and not having a season in 2020, having the COVID-19 season in 2021 and coming into 2022 not having played in full since 2019 is a bit of a reboot.
“I tell them, ‘Every day you come to practice try to be better than the day you were before,’” Edwards said. “If you walk off the field and feel like that, it’s great. I told them from the very beginning, and I didn’t put any number on wins, was that we get better and we improve. And if we do that the wins will show themselves. We need to take the next step up in order to do that.”
Landes and the upperclassmen are determined to make a quick turnaround for the program.
“Everyone needs to lock in,” he said. “I think the physicality level needs to rise. If that happens I think we’ll be good. I think everyone needs to play confident and we’ll have a lot of Ws under our belt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.