In the fourth quarter with time running out in a playoff game with the score all tied up, it all comes down to who will make the big plays to win the game, and there were a lot of big plays made by a lot of players for Edgemont as the Panthers hosted Nanuet in the first round of the Section 1 Class C boys’ lacrosse tournament.
For eighth-seeded Edgemont, it was Kyle Klion making big saves in goal, it was Noah Bernstein winning faceoffs, it was Samir Mansouri and Will Shah scoring big goals, it was everyone on the field for the Panthers as they turned in an impressive final 10 minutes of the game to pull out a 10-8 victory to advance Tuesday, May 17.
Edgemont trailed by two goals with less than 10 minutes left to play, but the rest of the game belonged to the Panthers as they rallied and scored the last four goals of the game.
“A really hard fought game between two good teams,” Edgemont coach Ken Edwards said. “You never know, a shot here, a pass there, but we executed in the end and came out on top. All it takes is a good shot to turn it around and that’s what the guys did.”
He continued, “Kyle made some key saves and Noah was fantastic on faceoffs. He’s been like that pretty much all year long and when you do that you control the ball. That was key. Our guys really worked hard and they really wanted it in the second half. I’m really proud of the guys. The last couple of weeks they really put it together.”
The rally started with a goal by Mansouri at the 9:08 mark to pull the Panthers within one goal at 8-7.
It was Mansouri’s third goal of the game as he registered the hat trick for the Panthers. And it was another example of how bad he wanted the win as he was running up and down at the midfield to help the Panthers pull it out. The senior admits he did not want to walk away with a loss in his final game on the turf at Blandford Field.
“We talked about it all week leading up to this game, at halftime, between quarters, we just kept saying we did not want this to be our last game,” Mansouri said. “They trust me with the ball, the weight’s on my shoulders and I just want to clear it and set up a good possession. Just try to help out the team any way I can, and today I was able to put a few in the goal.”
That goal helped turn it around and give Edgemont the momentum, and the Panthers pounced on the opportunity. It took less than a minute for the Panthers to score again as Bernstein won the faceoff, and David Rosen was able to finish it off scoring a goal off an assist from Davis Kim. It was Rosen’s third goal of the game as he also registered a hat trick.
With the score all tied up at 8-8, Klion would have to come up with some of the biggest saves of his career to hold off the Golden Knights over the next five minutes.
Then Shah came through for the Panthers as he scored with 3:23 left to play in the game as Edgemont regained the lead at 9-8.
With their backs against the wall, the Knights tried to get the equalizer and now it was up to Klion and the defense to hold on for Edgemont. Klion made a big save with two minutes left to play.
The Panthers were able to keep control from there and Benson Schuchat put the icing on the cake as he scored an insurance goal with three seconds left in the game to make the final score 10-8.
“A ton of pressure, but I feed off that, I like it, that gets me more locked in to make bigger saves,” Klion said. “A bunch of people stepped up. It was a rough start to our year, a lot of new guys. But we’re all coming together. Guys like Will Shah, first time playing lacrosse and he turned out to be a key player on our team. It all came together tonight.”
Considering it is his first season playing lacrosse, Shah provided what must have been the biggest goal of his career as the game-winning goal for the Panthers.
In addition to the hat tricks for Mansouri and Rosen, Shah finished with two goals and two assists for the Panthers. Kim finished with a goal and an assist, and Ben Landes added an assist for the Panthers.
Both Shah and Mansouri were racing up and down the field as midfielders and their speed was a big factor to help the Panthers pull out the victory.
Klion finished with 16 saves in goal for the Panthers to pull out the victory.
Another big factor was Bernstein on faceoffs as he dominated, winning 19 and only losing three as the Panthers were able to control possession to win the game. He won six straight faceoffs to fuel an Edgemont rally in the first half. Trailing 3-2 the Panthers took advantage of having the ball to get back in it as Rosen scored and then two goals from Mansouri and finally a goal from Kim off an assist from Shah to give Edgemont the lead at 6-4 heading into halftime.
After the halftime break, it was all Nanuet in the third quarter and into the fourth as the Knights scored four straight goals for an 8-6 lead, but Bernstein responded, winning the next three faceoffs to give the Panthers the ball and a chance to start their comeback.
“I’m not thinking about anything but the whistle,” explained Bernstein. “We’ve got a lot of good guys on this team. It was very important to us to win our last game on this field and it feels good to walk off with the win.”
With the victory, Edgemont now advances to the quarterfinals where the Panthers were set to square off against the top seed in Pearl River on Thursday, May 19.
