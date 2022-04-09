Finally, it felt like spring. Edgemont spring athletics were in full swing and all eyes were on Blanford Field for the home opener of the Edgemont girls lacrosse team on Monday, April 4.
Coming off of a 17-7 loss away at Eastchester, and having to adjust the lineup with a few starters such as Thea Piniros and Gabby O’Reilly out, it did not seem to faze the Panthers at all. They cruised to a 16-5 win over Hastings, never trailing in the game.
“The girls had a really tough loss last week to Eastchester, so we definitely wanted to bounce back in a big way today,” Edgemont head coach Jennifer Wandle said. “I’m super happy with the way we performed today against an excellent program in Hastings, who played a great game. We were down a few starters today, so it was really great that the team played well regardless.”
One of the developments early this year is that Edgemont’s normal goalie, senior Stephanie Kornberg, has been out for the start of the season due to injury. Stepping into goal has been junior Maddy Frain, who before the season had never played goalie before. In the Eastchester game, she had made seven saves. But in the win over Hastings, Frain made nine saves.
Frain credits her offense in front of her and the defense for making things less stressful.
“This was our best game yet,” Frain said. “In our past game and scrimmage, the ball was mainly on the defensive side, which made it a little stressful, but today we managed to keep it on the offensive side.”
She continued, “Playing goalie is still new and stressful, but my team is so supportive and I’m starting to get comfortable in the goal.”
The Panthers made Frain comfortable in net, giving her a 5-0 lead early in the first half, with three goals from Iliana Dimopoulos and two goals from Mehek Nanavanty.
Edgemont led 8-3 at the half, as Penelope Kraus scored three goals before the half ended. The Panthers mainly relied on the midfield tandem of Dimopoulos and Penelope Kraus. Kraus dominated, scoring her first goal at the 10-minute mark of the half as she scored five goals overall, totaling 10 between her and her midfield teammate Dimopoulos.
“We didn’t have that midfield impact we were looking for last week against Eastchester, but today something clicked between Iliana and Penelope,” Wandle said. “It was great to see them really take over this game.”
It was also Kraus’ birthday, and she definitely celebrated her day in style with a strong offensive performance.
“It was really fun to play on my birthday,” Kraus said. “Everyone celebrated with me the whole time. It is really nice being on such a supportive team. Everyone sang happy birthday after with cake. It is so fun that we are all so close.”
Against Hastings, alongside Kraus and Dimopoulos controlling the midfield and facilitating the offense, both had five goals and one assist. Dimopoulos also won seven draw controls. Junior Lela Warnock scored two goals, both coming within 15 seconds of each other in the second half. Nanavanty scored two goals and also added an assist. Sophomore Isadora Mello and junior Jordan Ellenberg both scored once in the second half.
Against Eastchester, Dimopoulos had three goals and one assist, Nanavanty had two goals and Kraus had two goals.
Edgemont (1-1) next takes the field when it hosts Harrison today, Friday, April 8, at 4:30 p.m.
This Panthers team is a tightknit group, who play for each other and have strong team chemistry. They work to improve in every game and practice.
Said Kraus, “I am very excited for the rest of the season and how it will turn out. Who knows, we may go far in sectionals.”
