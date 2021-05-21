After losing the first two games of the season by a wide margin, the Edgemont girls lacrosse team played its first competitive game in a 13-8 loss to Irvington, building toward wins in the next two games. Though the young team lost the next two after that, the Panthers believe they are building toward something greater.
The tight 10-9 win over Eastchester on May 10 and 16-1 win over Yonkers the next day were a major confidence boost for the team.
“We started off the season a little rocky, so to have those back-to-back wins was huge for them,” coach Jennifer Wandle said. “And it really showed how they were playing as a team and kind of what we were lacking was really connecting together as a team as opposed to playing individually. They came off of that and they knew what they needed to work on, and they were able to utilize new people and try new things.”
In the wins, the Panthers got a mix of scoring from veterans like senior Abby Meyer (seven goals) and Mehek Nanavaty (three) and newcomers like freshman Iliana Dimopoulos (seven) and eighth grader Penelope Kraus (three), while sophomore Gabby O’Reilly has also been putting up goals all season long.
“We started off the season and we had some losses and then I think we got a little momentum going,” Nanavaty said. “The wins definitely helped with our confidence to show us that we are capable of making it as a team.”
The winning streak was snapped by Rye Neck and then the team lost to Byram Hills to fall to 2-5. “There are going to be losses,” Nanavaty said. “I think we’re working on our mentality, because we’re trying to keep our sense of dignity and to keep being persistent and trying to still play as hard as we can even though we play like a good team like Byram.”
Early in the season the team suffered a major blow when key senior defender Hayden Plattus tore her ACL.
“That was a big loss for us because she came out strong and was ready to work,” Wandle said. “She wanted to play. That was a big loss for our defense.”
Players like senior Carly Faust and junior Quincy Bianchi have led the defense in front of goalie Stephanie Kornberg, a junior.
“Steph is our only goalie, but she’s been playing amazing,” Wandle said. “Especially given the score against Byram today (21-7 loss) she played incredible (16 saves). We’re proud of how she’s been playing this year.”
Senior Abby Meyer and juniors Nayna Gandhi and Nanavaty have been “a consistent core on our attack,” according to Wandle, while the crew of Dimopoulos, O’Reilly and Kraus have stepped up at midfield.
“They’ve been working really well together and they’re a young group, which is nice because they can continue to grow together and work with their teammates,” Wandle said of the midfielders.
Faust and Meyer are the only senior starters now and the last time they played varsity they were sophomores. They’ve provided the young team the leadership it needs to develop this season.
“Carly is one of those silent leaders on the defensive side,” Wandle said. “She’s one that will constantly guide her teammates. She switches over to offense when we need her, so she’s versatile and we can use her wherever. Abby has been very vocal on attack and she’s kind of working with Iliana and the other attackmen to kind of just figure out where we can go, what looks good and what’s working for us.”
With 18 players who are in eighth through 10th grades, they’re seeing the jump in game speed from modified (or rec in the case of the eighth graders) to varsity.
“It’s definitely a lot faster,” Dimopoulos said. “I think we are, as opposed to other teams, still really finding our groove. There’s definitely a learning curve, but I think that we are improving, even if our scores aren’t necessarily showing it. I feel like we’re playing more as a team and I think we’re getting better.”
Learning from the veterans has been key in getting everyone up to speed. “We’ve talked about how it’s just as mental as it is physical and how we all have to play like we deserve to be out there,” Dimopoulos said. “I think that as long as we put in 100% effort, there’s not much more that you can ask.”
The Panthers only see an upside to the growing pains they are experiencing this spring. “Our team is definitely a younger team, but even if this season is not our best, it just gives us hope and we can be optimistic about what our next two, three seasons, look like,” Dimopoulos said. “I think we have everything to look forward to.”
Nanavaty said the team started out as a “mismatch” with so many newcomers and older players coming together for the first time on and off the field — though some had played together in other sports — but she likes seeing the future of the team developing.
“I think we’re all kind of trying to get in sync together, which takes a little bit of time,” she said. “I think we’re just kind of building on that right now.”
As the second half of the season is here, the Panthers have high hopes of putting up some more wins.
“I hope to see us get back into our momentum of winning, gain confidence, show that we can work together as a team and that we can build a better team dynamic together because I think we’ve started to bond outside of practice,” Nanavaty said. “I think that’s been helping us trust each other and have a better transition between girls. I think that’s really helpful.”
Wandle, who coached the team through four days of preseason in her first year with the program last spring, is focused on building the program, which means taking lumps and learning tough lessons this year.
“All the underclassmen, which we have a lot, have shown such improvement this year and from the veterans it’s been huge for them because they have learned so much,” Wandle said. “It is a big jump coming from modified and not having a season last year, and then coming into a shortened preseason, so for them it’s a huge jump as opposed to other schools. So for them, we are seeing that growth, and they’re getting there.
“It’s a slow learning process for us, but we’d rather take the time and pull apart those fundamentals so that we can move forward in the future but this season as well.”
