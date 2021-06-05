On the final day of the regular season, it all came together for the Edgemont girls lacrosse team. Though the team already had three wins to its credit, topping Blind Brook 10-9 after losing to Blind Brook 13-9 earlier in the season was the true sign of progress.
“It did feel really nice,” freshman Iliana Dimopoulos said. “This was just the game that proved that everyone has improved so much. All the energy that built up, we all brought it today and it really showed. This is the best game we’ve ever played.”
Dimopoulos led the Panthers with four goals. Senior Abby Meyer, junior Thea Piniros and eighth grader Penelope Kraus each scored two goals on June 2.
The first time around on May 19, Edgemont fell behind early and made a late surge, but this time they took the early lead and held on thanks to nine saves from junior goalie Steph Kornberg and the defensive unit of senior Carly Faust, junior Quincy Bianchi, sophomore Jimena Caballero and eighth grader Bella Scovotti.
“It’s a very good unit,” Kornberg said. “Quincy brings the spirit as the loud one with all the cheers and Bella and Carly are good and Jimena really works for it.”
Kornberg, who also plays football and wrestles, has been playing goalie since sixth grade. She was on varsity as a freshman when Jamie Musoff was the goalie and after missing last year due to the pandemic, she’s been among the team’s standouts this season protecting the cage.
“Steph played incredible today,” coach Jennifer Wandle said. “She really held the defense down and this was a huge game for her to do this today.”
In the closing minutes as Blind Brook, led by Brynn Korpi with six goals, pressed to tie the game, Kornberg had some key stops.
“I also play other varsity sports so I’m used to the intensity, but it’s very nerve-wracking because if I don’t save the ball or if it goes in the goal we could possibly lose,” Kornberg said. “It was the last three minutes of the game where it was very crucial. It was scary, but I knew if I focused and I trusted the defense we would do well.”
The Panthers were also able to kill some clock and end the threat, though it went down to the wire.
“The opportunity for them to hold the ball and swing it showed how much they trusted each other and how well they were working together,” Wandle said. “To see that all connect on the field finally was great.”
Dimopoulos said the team’s confidence was higher going into the rematch and it showed.
“I think we went out there with the confidence we need to have throughout the whole game and that just allowed us to play with safe risks and transition nicely,” she said. “We showed we could do it. I think this was the best way to end the season that I could think of. It was just the most fun game we played this season.”
Wandle credited being together for a full season after suspending last year after four days of preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic with the team’s improvement.
“They played so well today,” Wandle said. “I could not be any prouder of them. They came out and played like a team. That’s what we needed. We were going through a little struggle where we weren’t really connecting and playing all those pieces. Today they came out and wanted it. It really showed. They are so excited. This was a great feeling to end the season.”
While Wandle was pleased with everyone’s play, Meyer, Piniros and Dimopoulos were on top of their game, as was Faust on defense.
“Carly has been huge back there,” Wandle said. “She’s vocal and she’s really working with her younger teammates because we have an eighth grader back there starting. It’s nice to have her there to guide her through that as well.”
The midfield of Dimopoulos, Kraus and sophomore Gabby O’Reilly continued to be a force for the Panthers.
“They have been an amazing trio together,” Wandle said. “They really work well together in the circle and if one of them isn’t winning the draw they will switch who is on the outside of the circle. It’s nice they can recognize that.”
The team moves players around based on the situation so middies could move up or back and the attack became deeper as the season progressed. “On attack no matter who we have there, new player or not, they all work well together,” Wandle said.
The team also has sophomores Caroline Fleischhauer and Naina Ray rotating at midfield and attack, respectively, off the bench to give the team a boost.
Edgemont graduates Faust, Meyer, Mitchell Taure and the injured Hayden Plattus and while they were key players over the years, the team has a big, young roster that got valuable experience this year, including those who would have been on junior varsity if there was a team but instead got to be on varsity.
With postseason scheduling potentially conflicting with SATs, the Panthers weren’t sure if they would enter postseason, so they knew the game could be their last of the season. They were determined to make the most of it.
“What really helped was the fact that this could possibly be our last game,” Kornberg said. “That brought everyone together with our spirit. The seniors especially put everything out there and I know we improved from last game, which we also could have won. That was the 90-degree weather and we learned from that game and put it out there better today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.