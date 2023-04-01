Edgemont boys lacrosse started the season by being outscored 18-3. That included a 13-3 loss to North Salem on March 24 and then falling behind 5-0 against Hastings four days later. The Panthers turned things around quickly after that and outscored Hastings 10-3 to pick up their first win of the season.
“We lost our first game pretty bad,” senior Will Shah said. “North Salem was a team we beat last year and when we lost to them 13-3 we knew that we had to pick it up, we had to turn it around. We didn’t have such a good practice week leading up to this and we were down 5-0 in the beginning. We can’t do that against better teams as we move on in the season and we want to be successful.”
The Panthers showed great resilience against Hastings. Eighth grader Brian Bracchitta scored five, Shah three, freshman David Rosen two, with assists by senior goalie Kyle Klion, sophomore Asa Miller and freshman Leo Schwartz. Klion made three saves.
“That showed a lot because 5-0 against any team starts to affect you,” Shah said. “We’ve got to pick it up, but we showed we can. We have a favorable schedule with another couple of games at home before we go away for a bit. I think if we can work on our stuff when our coach is back and we can start putting in more stuff and understand each other better. We have to show up and work harder. We got lucky today.”
Senior Maxwell Yang was excited to see the stars shine in the comeback.
“I have to give props to the middies like Will and Brian, who put in five goals today,” he said. “They really get our team going. Kyle is a great goalie and I can depend on him a lot to make my life easier as a defender. I think our goalie and our middies are our strength.”
Klion was pleased to see his team win “the mental game” when all was said and done.
“We came out with no energy and it didn’t help anyone whatsoever,” he said. “We let them get to an early lead, which was pretty easy for them. They just dominated on the field. We kind of got our footing back at the end of the first going into the second and we got our energy going after a couple of goals and we started coming back after that.”
Klion liked seeing “heart” from his team in what they believed was a “winnable game.”
“We knew we couldn’t give up if we wanted to come back and we didn’t give up,” he said.
The end result was what mattered and overall was a positive compared to opening day.
“I think we have to find a way to build more chemistry, know where each other will be on the field, know where everyone is moving, understand the offense, the defense,” Shah said. “We just have to be a lot more intelligent on the field. We got lucky today, but there were not many positives to take from this. We’re going to have to improve from this and we’re going to have to work hard if we want to be successful.”
Against North Salem, Shah scored two goals, Bracchitta one goal and senior Davis Kim had one assist. Klion made 15 saves, sophomore Charlie Wolfe one.
The Panthers graduated key players like Ben Landes and Samir Mansouri, who set the tone for the team and “brought the culture,” according to Klion.
“We have a lot of young players, a lot of people who haven’t really played lacrosse ever,” Klion said. “It’s hard to teach the culture of wanting it and having a desire to play, having heart on the field. They’re starting to get it, definitely a lot of them get it. It comes with going through a season. We’re trying to teach everyone the Edgemont culture and trying to get everyone on board.”
Yang called the beginning of the season a “learning curve” with 17 underclassmen on the team, especially with some young players seeing action.
“I think the team is developing well and getting where we need to be,” Yang said. “Today was a big step from last week’s game, so I’m happy. I think at our best we’re able to compete with any team we played against. We’ve just got to keep our heads, stay composed and fight through it.”
Yang and his teammates don’t want to take any steps backward. Last year they had a winning record and won their first sectional game in a while, 10-8 over Nanuet at home.
“Obviously we hope to achieve more than we achieved last year and last year we won our first playoff game in I don’t know how many years,” Yang said. “Hopefully we can build on that and win two and keep advancing. We just have to see how that goes.”
