Edge lax Will Shah.jpg
Will Shah

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Edgemont boys lacrosse started the season by being outscored 18-3. That included a 13-3 loss to North Salem on March 24 and then falling behind 5-0 against Hastings four days later. The Panthers turned things around quickly after that and outscored Hastings 10-3 to pick up their first win of the season.

Edge lax Davis Kim.jpg
Davis Kim

“We lost our first game pretty bad,” senior Will Shah said. “North Salem was a team we beat last year and when we lost to them 13-3 we knew that we had to pick it up, we had to turn it around. We didn’t have such a good practice week leading up to this and we were down 5-0 in the beginning. We can’t do that against better teams as we move on in the season and we want to be successful.”

Edge lax Kyle Klion.jpg
Kyle Klion
Edge lax Henry Goldrich.jpg
Henry Goldrich

