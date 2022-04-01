In the frigid cold weather on Tuesday, March 29, some may have expected a slow-paced and low-scoring game. Instead, it was a high-scoring nail-biter.
The Edgemont boys lacrosse team dropped the season opener in heartbreaking fashion, losing 13-12 in double overtime to host New Rochelle.
“Unfortunately, the result of the game wasn’t what we wanted, but I’m very proud of the way the team played,” senior Ben Landes said. “It was our first game and everyone played their hearts out. We were down in the game several times and we never quit.”
The Panthers have a young team and for many players, it was their first taste of varsity action.
“Our team didn’t play any scrimmages, so some of our players just needed to get used to the fast pace of the game,” said Panthers assistant coach Tim Powell after the game. “But I am super proud of this team. We played really, really hard. Shoutout to this great New Rochelle team we played. They are an excellent program, they played really well today.”
The Panthers started slow, as expected from a young team, and trailed New Rochelle 5-2 in the first quarter and 7-5 at halftime. Edgemont let two goals in right after the break, but then went on a goal-scoring streak and led 10-9 at the end of the quarter. New Rochelle fought back and took a 12-11 lead with around two minutes left, but senior captain Ben Landes stepped up, tying the game on a laser shot to send it to overtime.
It was a tense game the whole way through, both teams did not give up, and neither team allowed any easy shots. But New Rochelle finally broke the tie with a game winner in double OT, scored by senior Riley Fullerton.
For the Panthers, Landes facilitated the offense, taking 12 shots and scoring six goals, while also adding two assists. Noah Bernstein was also crucial, winning key faceoffs to help Edgemont stay in the game, including four faceoff wins in a row at one point. Will Shah chipped in with three goals, Davis Kim had two and David Rosen had one goal. Samir Mansouri and Benny Schuchat both added one assist each. Goalie Kyle Klion made eight saves in net.
Powell was not fazed by the loss and was happy with how the team played the whole way.
“You know, everyone played really hard,” he said. “But I have to give shoutouts to Landes, who really stepped up and worked the offense well. Noah was amazing on the faceoff, especially in the second half. Kyle was great in goal and on defense, his communication with our defense was great, and guys like Davis, Samir and Will, their stats may not look the best on paper, but that doesn’t take away how important they are to the team, and they all played great roles to keep us in the game.”
The Panthers, who have a new head coach this season in Ken Edwards, were scheduled to travel to Blind Brook on March 30 for their next game. They host Hastings for their home opener at 4:30 p.m. today, Friday, April 1. Edgemont then travels to Irvington for a 4:30 p.m. game Tuesday, April 5.
Said Landes, “I’m looking forward to the rest of the season where we can see what we will do.”
