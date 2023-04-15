With a 3-1 record, the Edgemont girls lacrosse team is off to the exact started it expected with a combination of a veteran lineup, young returning firepower and some newcomers to help build the team.

“A lot of us have been playing together since travel when we were younger,” senior Jordan Ellenberg said. “Everyone has gotten significantly better throughout the years. We’re all trying a lot harder, practicing a lot more and putting in a lot more effort because we want to be as good as we were last year. We’re trying to live up to that.”

IMG_5218 penelope kraus.jpg
Penelope Kraus
IMG_5278 addy kaplan copy.jpg
Addy Kaplan

