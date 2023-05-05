After losing 14-13 to Tuckahoe and 14-11 to Sleepy Hollow in back-to-back games and falling to 5-5, the Edgemont girls lacrosse team earned a big win Saturday, April 29, beating Blind Brook 11-5.
“We were able to use those games as a learning opportunity moving forward,” coach Jen Wandle said. “We have five games left, which is still a large portion, so we use that to grow and figure out what we can do to not be in that situation again. It was the last few minutes and seconds that we ended up losing those games. We’ve been working on that in practice.”
The Blind Brook game was played mostly in a downpour on a cold, windy Saturday morning into afternoon.
“Although weather can often affect how a team plays we didn’t let the rain get the best of us,” sophomore Penelope Kraus said. “We played hard from start to finish and we supported each other up and down the field. Knowing that we played our absolute best made the win feel even better, especially after a few tough games. I think this game was the motivator we needed to go for that league title a second year in a row.”
The Panthers had started the season 5-2 and were thrilled to get back to a winning record at 6-5.
“I think we were getting frustrated after losing such hard fought games, but we knew as a team what we were capable of,” Kraus said. “Having a strong start to the season showed us that we are able to win games, which I think has helped keep spirits high, win or lose.”
Freshman Addy Kaplan led Edgemont with four goals, while junior Iliana Dimopolous, senior Gabby O’Reilly and sophomore Isa Mello each scored two goals. Kraus scored one goal and had four assists. Dimopolous had two assists, O’Reilly one.
Senior Maddy Frain made four saves in goal, while Madeline Campbell made 11 stops for Blind Brook. Tatum Korpi scored four goals for Blind Brook.
“The tight games are the best,” O’Reilly said. “When we are in a competitive game and we know that every possession matters, the energy level on the field heightens and we are able to work harder and more cohesively, communicating better and connecting.”
The attack line of Kaplan, senior Olivia Geller-Circujano, senior Jordan Ellenberg, Kraus and junior Grace Lytton and the midfield of Mello, O’Reilly and Dimopoulos stood out.
“Our whole attack line and middie line played really well today because we were finally able to settle down on offense and really utilize other people and just use different options to implement new plays,” Wandle said. “It was nice to see them work together like that.”
O’Reilly and Kraus helped lead the way for Edgemont.
“Gabby really stuck out today,” Wandle said. “She did a great job causing turnovers defensively and just being a strong opponent on offense. Same thing with Penelope. She’s really been finding those looks in the middle and we’ve been able to finish off of those. The two of them played really well today.”
With a short bench of one player and missing senior starter Lela Warnock on attack, the Panthers didn’t miss a beat. Senior Geller-Circujano stepped up for Warnock.
“That was hard, especially in weather like this, but we were able to make it work, thankfully,” Wandle said. “Olivia stepped in and played attack today. She’s been seeing time here and there. It was a huge role for her to step into today and she did really well.”
Kraus has seen improvements throughout the field that have led to greater success in transitioning the ball from the defensive end to the offensive end.
“We make accurate passes and are able to move the ball fast,” she said. “On the defensive end our communication has shown so much improvement. We are making effective slides and switches which is something we haven’t had in past years.”
Another boost has been improved play on the draw. “Our middies have been dominating on the circle which has improved the flow of our games,” Kraus said. “In all areas of the field we have improved which was evident in this past game.”
With eight seniors and nine players who will return next year, the Panthers have high hopes of repeating as league champs and making some noise in sectionals.
“This season has been awesome,” O’Reilly said. “Our small team has had so much growth. I have noticed that our passing has become much smoother, we are making more connections, and trusting each other more. Our defense has become much stronger, we are able to hold teams from scoring for longer and create more turnovers. We also just implemented a new play and it is adaptable to the situation on the field and has been a key part of our offense.”
O’Reilly would like to see consistency with the tight games to make sure those are victories. Keeping heads high and not losing momentum are key, she said.
“We need to continue work on spacing out on offense in order to quickly move the ball and find the right opportunity,” she said. “On defense, we need to continue to work on communicating more. I know we can finish this season strong, we have the skill and tight-knit community to make it happen.”
Wandle believes any experience in a tight game is important because so many games are lopsided either way.
“We have two practices next week before we get moving, so I’m hoping we can really take the time to work on things,” Wandle said.
