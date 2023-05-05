EHS girls lacrosse Iaa Mello photo
Isa Mello

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

After losing 14-13 to Tuckahoe and 14-11 to Sleepy Hollow in back-to-back games and falling to 5-5, the Edgemont girls lacrosse team earned a big win Saturday, April 29, beating Blind Brook 11-5.

“We were able to use those games as a learning opportunity moving forward,” coach Jen Wandle said. “We have five games left, which is still a large portion, so we use that to grow and figure out what we can do to not be in that situation again. It was the last few minutes and seconds that we ended up losing those games. We’ve been working on that in practice.”

