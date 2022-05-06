The Edgemont Panthers girls lacrosse team is on quite the roll of late. After easily handling Keio Academy 15-0 last Saturday, April 30, the Panthers won a huge rematch at home over Rye Neck in dreary weather conditions, 15-7, on Monday, May 2, to avenge a 14-13 loss to Rye Neck earlier in the season.
“To come in and play how they did was such a huge turnaround,” Panthers head coach Jennifer Wandle said after the win over Rye Neck. “So many people were trying many new things. Maddy [Frain] played amazing today, and I think we took advantage of coming off the momentum of all the wins we’ve had so far and I’m really happy about that.”
Edgemont and Rye Neck battled in the first half, with Edgemont leading 4-3, after a very physical first half that saw Edgemont star midfielder Illiana Dimopolous leave the game momentarily after a hit to the face, which clearly motivated the Panthers. Goals from Penelope Kraus and Gabby O’Reilly at the end of the first half put the Panthers in front after nearly 16 minutes without either team scoring.
Rye Neck goalie Riley Donat made some incredible saves, but Edgemont’s goalie Maddy Frain countered Donat well, making some incredible saves of her own. Edgemont had many opportunities to score in the first half, but hadn’t solved Rye Neck’s physical defense.
That all changed in the second half. After Rye Neck scored three goals in a row to take a 6-4 lead, the Panthers responded with 10 unanswered goals, winning key draw controls and getting great looks at the goal. Inspired second half performances from Thea Piniros, Kraus and Mehek Nanavanty helped the team in the second half, as Piniros and Nananvanty scored three goals each, while Kraus scored twice to add to her total of four. But the most impressive goal scored was by Isa Mello, who fired a missile of a shot that went top corner over Donat and into the net. It was a truly inspired and motivated performance from the Panthers.
“We stayed composed through their physical defense, they were super calm and composed, which was exactly what we needed from them,” Wandle said. “They didn’t retaliate with anything, we just let them play frustrated and we played our game. This was exactly the performance we were looking for, especially since this was the game we were most looking forward to.”
For the Panthers, Dimopolous was limited to just one goal, but passed for four assists despite Rye Neck defending solely to deny her. Kraus played amazing from the draw control and the midfield, scoring four times and distributing three assists. O’Reilly scored two goals and had two assists, Piniros and Nanavanty scored three times each, Mello scored once and Caroline Fleischhauer scored her first goal of the season. The Panthers outscored Rye Neck 11-4 in the second half alone. Frain made nine saves in net.
For Rye Neck, Donat overall made 13 saves and helped Rye Neck stay in the game. Kaitlyn Rodriguez led them with three goals.
Against Keio Academy, the Panthers won 15-0, dominating the offensive game. Keio did not get the ball into Edgemont’s side of the field until 1:37 left in the first half. The Panthers led 11-0 after one half. Dimopolous scored four goals and had one assist, O’Reilly scored four, Kraus and Piniros had three each, and Nanavanty scored one. Frain only needed to make one save.
Edgemont lost to host Nanuet 19-6 on Tuesday, May 3. Dimopolous and Mello each scored twice for the Panthers. O’Reilly and Kraus (one assist) had one goal apiece. Stephanie Kornberg made 10 saves.
The Panthers fell to visiting Pawling 14-8 on Wednesday, April 27. Dimopolous led Edgemont with four goals. Mello netted two goals while Piniros (one assist) and O’Reilly had one goal each. Frain made 10 saves.
Edgemont bounced back the next day with an 11-9 win over host Haldane. Dimopolous scored a game-high seven goals and had an assist. Kraus scored twice and had an assist, while O’Reilly and Mello added one goal each. Jordan Ellenberg had one assist. Frain stopped eight shots.
The Panthers have won five of their last seven games to see their record improve to 6-6 overall. They were scheduled to face Keio again away on May 5. On Monday, May 9, they play away against Ardsley, and the next day, play their final home game against Haldane, before capping off the regular season away at Blind Brook on Wednesday, May 11.
Said Wandle, “We had this game [against Rye Neck] circled on the schedule since we first played them. We played the way we wanted to play and I am so excited to see how these girls play the rest of the regular season.”
