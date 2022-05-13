It was a very physical game. Sticks were checked, players were shoved down and both teams showed frustration trying to score on offense. But in the end, the Edgemont Panthers came out on top, defeating the Dobbs Ferry Eagles 12-10, in a very hard fought game Tuesday, May 10.
The Panthers struggled early, as they could not solve Dobbs’s physical defense and goalie Jose-Luis Regalado, who was making some great saves. They trailed 1-0 after the first quarter, but turned it up in the second quarter, taking the lead 4-3 at the half, with senior captain Ben Landes scoring three goals and Samir Mansouri scoring one.
“The first quarter just wasn’t our best,” Landes said after the game. “It wasn’t our best brand of lacrosse, and it just took us a while to get back into the game, get our offense going and getting good looks at the goal. Our defense really helped us out and kept us in the game.”
Offensively, the Panthers found a second gear in the second half, outscoring Dobbs 5-2 in the third quarter, taking a 9-5 lead. In the fourth, Dobbs tried to make a late comeback, but ended up falling short, as Edgemont’s defense held on to the end to secure the victory, 12-10.
“We took what the defense was giving us,” Landes said. “I think that was really beneficial for us, taking advantage and putting away those chances, and we did a great job with that, especially in the second half.”
Landes finished the game with six goals, and was crucial to facilitating Edgemont’s offense. Mansouri, another senior, was super excited after the game and was praising Landes after his performance.
Said Mansouri, “Ben is unbelievable, he is unstoppable, and he is truly the backbone of this team that keeps all of us going.”
For the Panthers, Landes finished with six goals and one assist, Mansouri had two goals and two assists, Davis Kim had two goals and two assists, David Rosen scored one and Benny Schuchat scored one. Noah Bernstein was important on the faceoffs, winning 12 out of 22.
Against Sleepy Hollow on Thursday, May 5, a 10-5 loss to the Horsemen, Landes had two goals, Kim had one, Mansouri had one and Rosen had one. Kyle Klion made six saves.
Edgemont (8-7) was scheduled to play Pawling next, but Pawling forfeited.
The Panthers are scheduled to play their final regular season contest against Ardsley on Wednesday, May 11. Then playoff lacrosse will begin for the Panthers as they enter the Section 1 Class C playoffs, which are slated to begin Monday, May 16.
