After a bunch of close losses, the Edgemont boys’ varsity lacrosse team was looking to turn it around and the Panthers responded with a pair of victories over Eastchester and Yonkers to give them hope for a big finish.
At home against Yonkers on Tuesday, May 3, it was all Edgemont as the Panthers rolled to an 18-2 victory.
Benson Schuchat scored a career-high six goals to lead the way for a balanced attack as seven different players scored goals for the Panthers.
“It felt great, just every time I got a chance I tried to finish the chance and I ended up with six goals,” Schuchat said. “Everybody got involved as a team, it was our goal to get more kids in the game and involved and we did.”
He continued, “We’ve had a rocky start, four of our six losses we were leading in the fourth quarter. This week we’re trying to turn it around, a big win over Eastchester and now this game. Hopefully, we can build some momentum into the end of the season and the playoffs.”
Edgemont coach Ken Edwards agrees and hopes this is the start of a good run to finish the season as it was the first of five straight home games for the Panthers.
The Panthers jumped out to a quick lead and built it up to 8-1 at the half and never looked back.
“The first half we played really well, we moved the ball, got some good shots and defensively we played well,” Edwards said. “Second half was a little chaotic, but overall our kids played well and we did some really good things both offensively and defensively. We had a nice win over Eastchester and we can carry that over to this week starting with an important league game against Sleepy Hollow.”
In addition to Schuchat scoring six goals, eighth grader David Rosen had another big game for Edgemont as he scored three goals and assisted on three others. Will Shah also had a hat trick with three goals for the Panthers. Samir Mansouri scored a goal and assisted on another, and then he had the chance to make a couple of saves in goal in the fourth quarter. Davis Kim also scored a goal and added an assist, while Charles Wolfe and David Hahn each scored a goal.
Noah Bernstein recorded an assist and dominated on faceoffs to give the Panthers possession. Logan Gordon, Asa Miller and Thomas Russo also had an assist for the Panthers.
Against Eastchester a day earlier on the road the Panthers came home with a 7-4 victory as Schuchat once again led the way with four goals for Edgemont.
This was the big win Edgemont had been looking for against a quality opponent on the road as the Panthers jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first quarter and led 4-1 at the half.
By the end of the third quarter it was 6-3, and this time the Panthers held strong in the fourth as they finished it off for the 7-4 victory.
In addition to Schuchat scoring four goals, Shah scored a pair of goals and added an assist for the Panthers. Rosen scored the other goal. Kyle Klion had a big game in goal coming up with 11 saves as the defense was up to the challenge to close it out for the win.
Edgemont also suffered a tough loss Friday, April 29, on the road at Ardsley in the battle of the Panthers as the host team prevailed by a score of 12-8.
Rosen led the way for Edgemont as he scored a pair of goals and assisted on two others. Kim scored two goals and had one assist.
With the two victories and one loss Edgemont now stands at 5-6 overall on the season.
Edgemont faces a busy week ahead before the start of the playoffs, beginning with a home game against Sleepy Hollow on Thursday, May 5. The Panthers were then home again on Friday against Pawling, and set to close out the regular season with two more home games hosting Dobbs Ferry on Tuesday, May 10, and then Ardsley on Wednesday, May 11.
