Abby Meyer and Carly Faust didn’t go down without a fight. The Edgemont seniors kept their team competitive in sectionals, Meyer by scoring five goals, Faust on defense.
“These two, we couldn’t have asked for anything else from them,” coach Jennifer Wandle said. “They were such great role models this year. They were just incredible to watch practice and in games no matter what they were doing. Their teammates were learning from them. I couldn’t have asked for better captains or seniors this year.”
Despite the 18-11 loss to No. 10 Nanuet in the opening round of the Section 1 Class C tournament, No. 7 Edgemont put up a fight to the end.
“The one thing I said to them at halftime was that, regardless of what the score is it could be your last game, so you go out there and give everything you have, especially for our seniors,” Wandle said. “They took that and they used it and until the very last whistle they did just that. They played with everything that they had. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
Meyer scored five goals in her final high school game. She appreciated her team earning the home field advantage.
“It was really cool, especially since we didn’t have a season last year, so we didn’t have an opportunity to do this,” Meyer said. “To have a home game and have so much support was really fun. It was a fun night, all I could have asked for for a last game.”
While Nanuet had a seven-goal win in the end, the Panthers knew their young squad was competitive, with only two seniors as Hayden Plattus had injured herself early in the season.
“Despite the score I felt like we were in it the whole time,” Meyer said. “I felt like we as a team were there and we were competitive. It was fun to see everyone into the game and play with so much energy and so much passion. There was so much will to want the ball. To play so well together was so special.”
Faust looks back on the team’s 4-8 season with great memories as last year the season was shut down four days into Wandle’s coaching career due to the pandemic.
“This whole season has been more than I ever could have asked for,” Faust said. “We didn’t even get a week last year, so getting a whole season where it was just fun and everyone wanted to be here — there were some girls who didn’t make it through the season, so the people that stayed were the people that wanted it and wanted to be here, so getting through it together and being here together was amazing.”
The Panthers return a long list of key eighth graders through juniors who made their mark this spring. Among those who scored or had an assist in sectionals were junior Mehek Nanavaty, junior Thea Piniros, eighth grader Penelope Kraus, sophomore Jordan Ellenberg and freshman Iliana Dimopoulos, plus junior goalie Steph Kornberg. Many others also saw significant field time.
“I hope they can take the feeling of how the season ended and just roll with it,” Wandle said. “They came out and played the last few minutes with everything they had and I hope we can continue the momentum into next season and set higher expectations for ourselves. The younger players know the deal and we can move forward now.”
The foundation has been set for next year. All the adversity the team went through will pay off in the future.
“I think it’s really special for them because they’re getting to play with not only Abby and I, but other older, more experienced players, like Mehek, who has been on the team as long as we have, so it’s great getting to teach them,” Faust said. “We’ve had three different coaches and they’ve all had such different coaching styles and techniques, so getting to show them different things is great and having them look up to us is nice. Throughout the season we all started working together so much more, so age didn’t even matter.”
