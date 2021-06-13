If the final game of the season didn’t mirror the challenges the Edgemont boys lacrosse team faced this season, nothing will.
Despite being the No. 4 seed in the Section 1 Class C tournament after an 8-3 season that was condensed due to COVID-19, started a week later than everyone else, an 0-2 start, a stoppage in play due to injuries and then a strong run to end the regular season, the Panthers were overmatched by No. 13 Lourdes as the host team was missing players and their very vocal assistant coach, Brian Smith.
Seeding this year didn’t reflect bonus points or strength of schedule, so Lourdes came in and dominated for a 15-3 victory, even as the team’s seniors left early to attend graduation, which is why the game was played at 1 p.m., a great display of sportsmanship by Edgemont even though it cost them some of their own players and coach.
“As much as we tried to help them out because it’s their graduation tonight it was tough on us,” coach Billy Locher said. “They’re a good team, but their record didn’t show it because they played in a tough league with Lakeland and Wappingers, so they’re seeing those teams twice.
“We just wanted to come out and play hard. We knew it was going to be real tough. The seniors got their last game at home and we were just trying to end on a positive note with whoever we had and whoever we played. We just thanked the guys and the seniors from coming out so we could have a season.”
Though in the end Lourdes ran away with the game, senior Sam Feldman was proud of his team for doing what they could given the circumstances and leaving it all out on the field.
“There were points during the game like second quarter we tied them 1-1 for the quarter that we stepped up,” he said. “We were a little undermanned today with people out, people not feeling well, one of our coaches not being here, but I think we showed there were points we could hang with a team like that.”
Feldman put up two more goals for the Panthers in the loss, with junior Aiden Matano scoring one.
“There were points where I didn’t even think we were going to play a game this season and then there were points where other teams had played eight games and we had only played two,” Feldman said. “I wasn’t feeling great about it, so just to finish the season and win a lot more games after that and get the No. 4 seed was great. It didn’t end the way I wanted it to, but I had a good time. It was a fun way to finish out my last season.”
The senior class was well represented throughout Edgemont’s lineup with Owen Burnside, Christian McGee and Zephan Aruede on defense, Feldman at midfield and Alphonso Brooks and Morai Eman on attack.
The team graduates the six seniors, but returns a group of freshmen, sophomores and juniors with varying degrees of experience and playing time, but all of them now have at least a year of varsity under their belts. Among the key players are sophomore goalie Kyle Kion, junior captain Ben Landes, junior Davis Kim and sophomore Logan Gordon.
“I hope the young guys can build on what some of these seniors started building two years ago and what we expect for the program to continue to grow,” Locher said. “We hope they learn the culture and what’s expected of them.”
The first step will be doing more recruiting. With no junior varsity program, the Panthers are going to need to replenish their numbers once again.
“I think even next year they’re going to scrap to put a team together, so I encourage any age, even if you’re a senior, to come out,” Feldman said. “It’s like joining a great community, joining a family. Being on a sports team like this gives you something you don’t get anywhere else.”
The quick turnaround the team made after the early season adversity to become a winning team in the final two weeks is a credit to the coaching staff getting the team to buy into the hard work and dedication it takes. Locher and Smith came on board in 2019, the season before COVID-19 shut down last spring, and spent this season trying to get the program back on track.
“It showed that we can have half a team of inexperienced players and new people coming out and while it can take a few weeks this program can turn athletic, inexperienced players into a winning team,” Feldman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.