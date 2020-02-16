More competitions, more practices.
Those were rookie coach Kathryn Martell’s major takeaways from Edgemont’s first competitive gymnastics season since the program was shut down following the 2015-16 season.
“I didn’t realize going in how necessary it is to have so many meets, so everyone would have a chance to potentially get to postseason,” Martell said. “At the same time I also think a lot more practice time is necessary. We added meets as we went along to get meets for everyone. We set a schedule for six meets and not everyone makes every meet, so that wasn’t feasible. We were at a meet one day and they said we could come to another meet. Everyone was helpful because everyone seems to be in the same position.”
With a novice team and gymnasts needing six meets to have a chance to qualify for sectionals, Martell was able to offer her six gymnasts 10 opportunities to compete. Le Wang took advantage by being in eight meets, while Sanjana Karthik competed six times.
“They improved over time,” Martell said. “They had never competed before and the other girls had on some level. Initially they were nervous and then slowly the nerves gave way to the main issue being mastering the skill. They got comfortable with where they were.”
Kate Howard four, Sofia Gisbert three, Gianna Nipalitano and Talia Rothschild two each.
While Howard also competed as an all-around in some meets, Gisbert competed all-around in all three of her competitions, breaking 32.0 points three times, a remarkable feat. She scored 32.45, 32.4 and 32.1, which would have made her a lock for divisionals and likely sectionals if she had three more meets under her belt.
“She won the entire meet at Ossining against two other teams,” Martell said. “What isn’t her potential? The thing that impressed me the most was her round-off back handspring back tuck. She just kind of hangs in the air before she lands the back tuck.
“Maybe I’m crazy, but there might be room for a couple more rotations in the future for her. Not next year, but there’s room later on. She has such height and she just rises into the air. She has such tremendous tumbling potential to add more skills. It’s almost effortless to look at. Whether or not it’s effortless to her is a different story.”
As a team, Edgemont was most comfortable competing on beam (24 times) and vault (19), less so on bars (13) and floor (seven). That’s something Martell hopes to work on for next year.
At Seely Place Elementary School, the main training ground for the team, there is a vault, mats (no spring floor), low even bars (no uneven bars) and a low beam (not a high beam), which limits what the team can do, but Martell overcomes that by breaking down each skill. Then the girls get to put that together at weekly trips to Gymcats. After that it’s about their level of comfort on each apparatus.
“There’s a certain amount of anxiety that all gymnasts feel about the bars just because they’re up off the ground,” Martell said. “On beam you’re off the floor, but you can practice it on the ground. You have to overcome it. It’s easy to take yourself out of the routine mentally if you make what you perceive to be a mistake. It might not be a mistake, but you feel you didn’t do it right. Then add the anxiety and their first year competing like this, some events are a little scarier.”
With both the coach and the athletes knowing the expectations for next year and having set the stage for future gymnasts to compete for their school, the hope is that 2020-21 is a smoother process from start to finish.
“We’re going to drill their routines at the beginning,” Martell said. “I like to make sure they go over and over and over it again so they know it blind. This year because everything was kind of being put together as we went along we put it together at the same time. We’re going to have a ton of meets and at first we’re going to do the routines a million times until they’re comfortable.
“They did get better and better and more comfortable the last few meets and they had their best scores.”
In addition to the bigger picture, Martell is good at focusing on the smaller victories, too.
“I am super proud of them,” Martell said. “They really did show, each of them, such improvement. I hope that it gives them a little bit of confidence that they can apply to other things.”
