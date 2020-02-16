The Scarsdale bowling season has officially drawn to a close, ending another successful year for the girls, while the boys used this year as a transition period to develop their newly established core of players.
With the girls finishing the season with a 54-23 record and a .701 winning percentage, the girls were able to harvest the talent they had throughout the season, but will lose a longtime team leader in senior captain Lisa Thurman. The boys will graduate Eric Donahue, a two-year veteran, as well as beloved team manager Brett Goldstein.
The boys closed out the season with an extra match against Irvington on Feb. 6, their first and only matchup of the season. The Raiders were dominant throughout the match, sweeping the Bulldogs 7-0, winning each game by an average of 77 pins and holding an iron grip on the lead and never looking back.
Junior captain Brad Kauffman was excited to head into the offseason with some momentum. “I was happy with how much we have improved over the course of the season,” he said. “I was glad we won our last match so we can end on a good note. I’m really going to miss the camaraderie we all had while bowling.”
Junior captain Ben Hoexter led the first game with a 167, with Ryan Cahaly leading the strong support with a 154 to put the first game out of reach for Irvington.
Hoexter also led the second game with a stellar 226, while Cahaly continued to ice the game for the Raiders with a 162.
Kauffman then pitched in a 200-plus score of his own in the third game leading with a 201.
The Raiders tallied 2,136 pins on the day, a strong performance in the finale.
“I would say we were doing well as a team by the end of the season,” Kauffman said. “We have definitely grown and have improved, and I am proud of where we were able to finish and now the focus is getting ready for next season.”
Following the last match, coach Greg Leong was able to put together a farewell in-team tournament, with the Raiders going up against each other in a head-to-head fashion. There were some key upsets throughout the tournament with players who had a more supportive role able to step up and execute the scores needed to advance in the bracket.
In the end, Hoexter came out top over Jon Wallach in the finals by a score of 172 to 153.
Senior captain Lisa Thurman used this experience to reflect on her gratefulness for Coach Leong for all of the support he has given her and how far she has come as a result of his coaching.
“I have to say thank you to Coach Leong for being so supportive of me over my past four years,” Thurman said. “He pushed me to do my best and, even when it was frustrating, it paid off. I’d also love to thank my entire family who has given me nothing but love throughout this whole time.”
Thurman was the true leader for the girls this year. While she exemplified what it means to be a team leader, she more importantly showed what it means to be a Scarsdale Raider.
