Winter has finally returned to the New York metropolitan area, and just in time for the Edgemont High School ski team to kick off its season.
Unseasonal temperatures had caused some issues with the team’s early races, but snow has been falling and blowing from snowmaking guns at area mountains now that the conditions are right. This change of seasons mirrors a changing of the guard for the Panthers, who are led by a group of newly minted, first-time captains.
All of the prior captains graduated last spring, each having been with the team since its founding five seasons ago. While the new captains consist of a group of veteran team members as well, it will still be an adjustment for coach Dan Cherico, the only coach the team has ever had.
“It’s a big year because all founding team members have now graduated and there are no seniors on the team this year,” Cherico said. “But it’s great to have new captains who were selected with team input and who all have different strengths. It’s exciting because the team has the fingerprints of old captains on it but new captains have a chance to grow it.”
The new captains are Johanna Hunt and Haru Olesiak on the girls side and Chris Hunt, Gavin Stern and Ryan Stuzin for the boys. Cherico treats the entire program as one team, so the captains are there for all teammates regardless of gender. “I wasn’t expecting to be captain this year because it’s only my second year on the team, but it’s been a great experience,” Johanna Hunt said.
The captains will help Cherico integrate a number of younger skiers into the team. Though many are still in junior high school, they are poised to become the future of the team.
In addition to being captains, they are also among the team’s top competitors.
“Chris is probably our most aggressive skier,” Cherico said. “He has skied at varsity level since eighth grade and will likely be our first five-year sectional qualifier. He may not have the loudest voice but his commitment is big.
“Gavin is the wise older brother who focuses on inclusion and reliability.
“Ryan has been the most powerful and consistent skier we’ve ever had; his performance can’t be duplicated by anyone on the team. He is also a good leader and role model and his tall stature helps.
“Johanna has race experience, which she uses to teach the other girls how to not fight the course.
“Haru, our youngest captain, gives her full effort at all times and has a great attitude. Although she was not a ski racer coming in, she is developing into one and she will bring consistency in the future.”
Cherico is optimistic about this year’s squad, though last year’s league championship could be hard to duplicate. “The hardest thing to do in sports is repeat,” he said. “Last year’s performance will probably not happen again, but we have a number of strong skiers who will be sectionals qualifiers.”
The season is off to a strong start, with five Edgemont skiers already qualified for sectionals based on their top nine finishes in the team’s second race, an auto-qualifying slalom at National Winter Activity Center (NWAC) in New Jersey on Jan. 15. Qualifying were Johanna Hunt, sisters Kea and Bella Rutherford, Chris Hunt and Stuzin. These skiers need to ski in the required six races, including two giant slaloms, to qualify.
Edgemont’s league can send a total of 18 boys and 18 girls to sectionals, but there is a potential twist this year. The team’s first race, a slalom at NWAC on Jan. 8, was protested by Cherico due to poor course conditions — the course became slower and slower with each flight of skiers, penalizing later flights, which included Edgemont — and, if the results of that race cause a skier to fail to qualify for sectionals, the league will waive the 18-skier limit.
