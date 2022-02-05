Four Edgemont skiers qualified for sectionals at the first race of the season, a Southern League qualifying event at Catamount on Jan. 27, by placing in the top 11.
Alyssa Lundberg of Nyack won the girls race in 33.05 seconds. Kea Rutherford and Bella Rutherford were back to back in sixth and seventh places at 37.66 and 39.55, respectively. Schuyler Ng placed ninth in 41.05, Leah Paley 10th in 41.52 to also qualify for sectionals in the top 11. Lora Tikvanska finished 13th in 42.29, Isa Mello 14th in 43.62, Brianna Baylis 15th in 47.13, Iliana Paidas 19th in 48.17, Haru Olesiak 23rd in 54.59.
Daniel Geller missed qualifying by one place, taking 12th with a best run of 57.04. Iain McKenzie was 15th at 65.06, Max Wang 19th in 68.49.
The Panthers had their first league race at Thunder Ridge on Jan. 31. The girls won in 148.50 seconds, followed by Bronxville 157.67, Clarkstown 163.85. Nyack had four skiers, North Rockland had three skiers.
Lundberg won again in 22.56. This time Bella Rutherford finished fourth, one place ahead of Kea Rutherford, with respective times of 26.37 and 26.69. Paley placed ninth in 30.82, Mello 11th in 32.11, Paidas 12th in 32.51, Marisa Niedzielska 17th in 36.74, Anya Voit 20th in 37.42, Tikvanska 22nd in 38.86, Brooke Baylis 28th in 42.60, Lily Falk 30th in 43.89.
For the boys, Clarkstown won in 198.51, followed by Edgemont 252.32, North Rockland 252.44 and Bronxville with four skiers, Nyack with two.
Henry Goldrich led Edgemont in 11th place in 45.38, followed by Geller 12th in 46.49, Mackenzie 15th in 48.42, Joshua Sloan 18th in 52.17, Wang 24th in 59.86.
The girls have 31 skiers on the team, well distributed from grades 12 down to seven. The team’s captains are seniors Anya Voit, Brooke Baylis, Taylor Kenney and Haru Olesiak, a third-year captain.
“We’re returning our core three skiers of the Rutherford sisters, Kea and Bella, and Schuyler Ng, who was a strong skier last year,” coach Dan Cherico said. “And Anya Voit is a sectional qualifier. We graduated Jo Hunt, who definitely left a void, but we’ve known for a few years that there was a lot of depth on the team and it’s good to see that skiers are improving year after year.”
The Panthers added freshman Leah Paley, a competitive mogul skier at Stratton who has made a strong transition to racing.
“The belief has always been you can make a mogul skier a racer, but you can’t make a racer a mogul skier,” Cherico said. “She finished top 11 and qualified for sectionals at the auto-qualifier, her first official race and she did well.”
Another key addition is seventh grader Iliana Paidas, who has race experience and is already stepping up. “We have a lot of young talent that will keep feeding the pipeline,” Cherico said.
Last year the girls, without their first and fourth skiers, lost to Bronxville by .14 seconds for the league title, coming in as the two-time defending champion. This year they’re looking to grab that title back.
“Unfortunately we were on the wrong end of it last year, so this year we’ve been focused as a girls team and the results show in the first two races that we understand that we are one of the better teams in the section and we don’t want to take that for granted,” Cherico said.
Edgemont’s boys team has only six skiers this year, all in grades seven through nine. They graduated longtime veterans Ryan Stuzin, Gavin Stern and Christopher Hunt. Freshman Daniel Geller is the only returning skier. He was on the team as a seventh grader, but took last year off.
Cherico said the boys team was spoiled by not graduating anyone for a couple of years, but got hit hard this year.
“You combine no older boys skiers and no real veteran guidance and we have this small group of very young skiers with not much experience at all, they get a lot of reps, but at the same time we’re missing that anchor,” Cherico said. “There’s still a lot of unknown there, but at the end of the day when you’re young you just want to get a lot of experience and that’s what they’re doing.”
Races are limited, there are no giant slalom races and no junior varsity or developmental races.
“All the schools have been really limited as to how often they can get out there on a true course, but the kids have been great with rolling with the changes and adapting,” Cherico said. “All the teams have really worked together. This is the first time I’ve seen in email threads and group texts teams are saying a week out they can’t use a slot and offer it up. There’s been good communication between the schools so the time is not going wasted.”
With skiers only needing two races instead of six to qualify for the postseason, it’s given Cherico flexibility with his lineup, and he also has the Edgemont Cup team race to get kids experience.
“Having a very strong team that you can rely on different skiers on different dates,” Cherico said. “It’s allowed me to rotate two of the top three girls and get some other people experience or see that because it’s been such a condensed schedule there are other things the kids do, not all skiing. It’s allowed me to give kids days off they need if the ski workload is getting too much for them. It allows for academic and clubs and all the other things that go on.”
No matter what, Cherico finds his skiers the opportunity to get out on the mountain.
“One of the pillars of the program has always been that we will ski more days — or try to ski more days — than any other team in the league or the section,” he said. “We’ve stayed true to that this year and last year in spite of everything. The results show we’re doing the right things.”
