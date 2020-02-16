Edgemont’s ski team competed in 5 of its 8 regular season races within a span of two weeks, with the final two races at Campgaw being a slalom on Feb. 4 and a giant slalom the next day.
Because of the strong performance by the girls in the slalom race, the team won the Southern League championship for the second straight year in a row.
“Our girls’ team is extremely deep and also very young,” coach Dan Cherico said. “This could very well be the start of a dynastic run for the Edgemont girls varsity ski team.”
The giant slalom race was required for any skier who hoped to qualify to sectionals and had missed one of the previous two giant slalom competitions. Many teams did not send their full rosters to the race, and Ardsley elected not to compete at all. Edgemont, on the other hand, was represented by 24 skiers that day.
Cherico was particularly proud of the team’s efforts in light of recent challenges and noted, “Inconsistent temperatures, a crammed schedule and having no coach for two races were all obstacles our team had to overcome. Not only did they produce great times, but also received much praise from coaches on opposing teams. Our captains could not have had the team more prepared and organized.”
After all was said and done, an additional skier, Anya Voit, was added to the original five skiers — Chris Hunt, Johanna Hunt, Bella Rutherford, Kea Rutherford and Ryan Stuzin — who qualified for the Section 1 Championships, which were held at Hunter Mountain last Monday.
“The competition at sectionals is intense and there are a lot of great skiers, but we feel well prepared and are excited for the experience regardless of the outcome,” captain Hunt said.
Voit making the cut was an added bonus for the final competitive race for the team as a whole, though the girls had enough skiers at sectionals to compete as a unit.
“I think that the last races went well for everyone and was a nice way to end the season,” captain Haru Olesiak said.
Sectionals wasn’t the end of the Edgemont season, however, as one more race remains. After February vacation, the team will have its annual intrasquad race, where nonsectionals competitors compete for the Panther Cup.
