Some seasons find ski coaches on their edges, constantly shifting their weight and on their edges trying to navigate the season in the same way their skiers tackle a slalom course on the mountain. This is another one of them.

With generally warmer temperatures and a lack of snow, there have been delays in scheduling and cancellations of practices and races until last week, when teams finally got on the slopes to compete in league races and sectionals autoqualifiers.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.