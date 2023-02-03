Some seasons find ski coaches on their edges, constantly shifting their weight and on their edges trying to navigate the season in the same way their skiers tackle a slalom course on the mountain. This is another one of them.
With generally warmer temperatures and a lack of snow, there have been delays in scheduling and cancellations of practices and races until last week, when teams finally got on the slopes to compete in league races and sectionals autoqualifiers.
“We’re finally having some semblance of a season,” Edgemont coach Dan Cherico said.
Edgemont competed on Jan. 26 at Mohawk in a Southern League autoqualifier, qualifying senior Kea Rutherford and sophomores Bella Rutherford and Leah Paley for sectionals in the top nine.
Kea Rutherford was fifth in 21.22, Bella Rutherford seventh in 21.63, Paley ninth in 22.48, Isa Mello 10th in 23.79, Brianna Baylis 14th in 26.33, Samantha Pfeffer 15th in 26.94, Alexa Paley 18th in 27.45, Summer Pantano 23rd in 30.64.
For the boys, Iain Mackenzie took 12th in 25.26, Jonas Im 18th in 25.76, Daniel Geller 23rd in 26.75, Henry Goldrich 25th in 27.51, Quin Revees 29th in 28.59, Wilson Blumberg 33rd in 30.27.
In the team’s first league team race on Jan. 30 at Thunder Ridge, the girls were 4-1, losing to non-league Horace Mann, while the boys were 3-2, falling to nonleague Horace Mann and Ardsley.
For the girls, Ariella Frommer of Horace Mann won in 23.62. Kea Rutherford was fourth in 24.86, Bella Rutherford eighth in 25.77, Mello 10th in 27.89, Paley 11th in 28.02, Pfeffer 13th in 32.58, Baylis 15th in 33.25, Mischa Im 19th in 36.12, Taylor Kenney 20th in 36.69, Lela Warnock 23rd in 37.50, Olivia Geller 28th in 42.14.
Horace Mann clocked in at 131.02, Edgemont 139.12, Suffern 1,138.56, Dobbs Ferry 4,024.08, Ardsley 4,034.88.
On the boys side, Horace Mann’s Zach Kurtz won in 31.36. Mackenzie led Edgemont in ninth place at 38.54. Henry Smith was 18th in 40.76, Geller 20th in 41.26, Goldrich 21st in 41.77, Im 24th in 41.90, Blumberg 29th in 47.70, Connor Jordan 31st in 54.47, Aaron Bianchi 32nd in 55.99, Vobhu Vajapayee 36th in 120.70. Rahil Kumar was unable to complete either of his runs.
Horace Mann scored 176.20, Ardsley 197.19, Edgemont 204.23, Suffern 220.33, Bronxville 1,160.06, Dobbs Ferry 4,999.95
Edgemont boasts a large team against this year between the varsity and developmental teams and the biggest change this year is having a full boys team for the first time since the 2019-20 season. Last year only Goldrich and Geller competed on varsity for the boys and both qualified for sectionals. Freshmen Mackenzie and Im have already made an impact on the team.
“I’m very happy to say the numbers grew drastically,” Cherico said. “And we’re still a young team. Just to be able to have five times at the end of a race and see where you stack up with the other teams is huge for us.”
The girls are again one of the better teams around, returning four of their top skiers, the Rutherford sisters, Mello and Paley. They are noticeably without two other elite skiers, junior Schuyler Ng and eighth grader Iliana Paidas. After placing four in Section 1 last year, the Panthers were hoping to win the title this winter.
“We knew we were going to have a very strong girls team both in top end performers in the Rutherford sisters and the overall depth of the team,” Cherico said. “Six girls went to sectionals last year and we were going to come back strong after not graduating anybody from that group. It’s not a rebuild, but a reload. The expectation was that with a little luck at sectionals we could have done something really special.”
That doesn’t mean the Panthers can’t hang with the bigger schools once again.
“The goal is to be better than that on the girls side, which I definitely think we can do,” Cherico said. “We are still going to have a strong showing and frankly it looks like it’s Greeley’s to win this year, but for a school like Edgemont where there’s not as many sectional champion plaques, that was the aspirational goal, to really do something special for the school, for the team, for the community.”
With 42 skiers, Edgemont is consistently filling all of its racing slots and getting in as many skiers as possible.
“My two main beliefs I’ve always felt is we should be going to the mountain as many days as we can and not worry so much about conditions, weather, just more days on the mountain is better,” Cherico said. “And at the end of the year the more kids I can have gotten race experience the better. It’s not about racing the same 10 girls or the same 10 boys every race. You’re going to have your top performers and you’ll have your five that score and then get five more in there. This year between the four races that we’ll have I anticipate I’ll probably get 16 to 18 girls. There’s the success of the times and the success of the long-terms sustainability of the program.”
The Raiders had their first autoqualifier Jan. 27 at Southington. The boys field was dominated by North Salem/John Jay-Cross River with the two top finishers, led by Luke Spieler in 32.36, and the fifth through eighth finishers. Scarsdale junior Elliott Zhang placed third in 32.54 behind Chris Marchini’s 32.43. Fox Lane and Yorktown took the other two qualifying spots.
“You can see that North Salem is stacked,” Scarsdale coach Pat Liu said. “The fact that Elliott could have won, that he was within tenths of a second behind these two guys I thought was pretty amazing. What was also cool is he was faster on his second run than his first. That usually isn’t the case, but he really improved on the bottom. He was skiing a little too conservative on the bottom and I told him to let his speed build on the bottom and let himself just react. He did that.”
Also for Scarsdale, Ellis Crane placed 22nd in 39.95, Will Cavalier 25th in 40.83, Alex Akbarian 27th in 42.0, Oliver Kaiden 28th in 42.15, Jared Waldman 29th in 42.44, Luke Williams 32nd in 43.44.
The girls top nine finishers were from four teams. Kate Kaplan of Briarcliff/Byram Hills won in 34.47, Fox Lane’s Brynn Anthony took third and Hen Hud had four qualifiers and North Salem/John Jay-Cross River had three.
Scarsdale had four skiers at the race. Addie Lazarus placed 17th in 45.0, Aubrey Kaplan 25th in 48.90, Kay Fitzgerald 28th in 50.08, Sidonie Deharveng 30th in 50.59.
Due to scheduling changes and conflicts, Ava Akbarian, Ava Gorelick and Natalie Beldner were unable to race.
“Ava [Akbarian] is my top skier for the girls,” Liu said. “Ava it would have been nice to see how she stacked up against the top nine. She probably would have been right in the mix.”
In the first Northern League A race on Jan. 31 at Thunder Ridge, the girls went 4-1, the boys 3-2.
For the girls, NS/JJCR/S scored 135.60, Scarsdale 155.37, Yorktown 161.00, Sleepy Hollow 164.32, Croton 2,102.38, Lakeland 4,027.18,.
Rosie Binette of NS/JJCR/S won in 23.92. Scarsdale was led by Ava Akbarian taking seventh in 28.45. Lazarus was 10th in 30.35, Caterina DeCataldo 17th in 30.87, Fitzgerald 20th in 32.80, Deharveng 21st in 32.90, Kaplan 22nd in 33.75, Lia Slater 26th in 36.74, Julia Assa 30th in 37.58, Etel Malka 31st in 38.38, Amanda Goldfard 34th in 40.85.
North Salem/John Jay-Cross River/Somers scored 144.85 to win the boys race, followed by Yorktown at 157.13, Scarsdale 167.37, Croton 2,2124.58, Sleepy Hollow 4,999.95, Lakeland 4.999.95.
NS/JJCR/S’s Spieler won in 27.76 seconds. Zhang was second at 28.61. Crane placed 13th in 33.10, Cavalier 17th in 35.08, Kaiden 18th in 35.15, Cameron Roberts 19th in 35.43, Williams 23rd in 37.11, Waldman 24th in 37.74, Alex Akbarian 27th in 38.67, Toby White 28th in 38.92, Charlie Kinoshita 30th in 40.43.
Liu is ready to get into more races so the team can show how strong it is and how much depth it has.
“The boys have been pretty consistent with how they’ve been racing, even in my intra-team time trials,” Liu said. “For the girls there’s so much variation there. It changes from day to day. I feel like my girls are definitely much stronger than they had been. There’s also a lot of movement, so it’s not really consistent, so I’m curious to see how the girls perform going forward.”
