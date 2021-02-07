While some high school winter sports have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Edgemont’s ski team, as an outdoor sport where social distancing is more easily achievable, has been able to look forward to a partial season.
It began with official dryland practices in January. The workouts were conducted outdoors and included running, stretching, planking and other static exercises, all of which were made a bit more challenging by masking requirements. With NWAC and Campgaw in New Jersey not an option for training or competitions, all Section 1 teams moved to Thunder Ridge.
Team members traveled to practices on a socially distanced bus with air filtration, although each member was also given the option of being transported by a parent. But the good news is they were finally able to get on snow in January and February.
The season will consist of only two or three slalom races, as compared to six to nine races in a normal year and a local postseason remains a question.
“Even with the schedule changes, shortened season and lack of space on the mountain, the team continues to not lose sight of the fact that just being able to have the season is the real win,” coach Dan Cherico said.
The team is returning all of its captains from last season — Johanna Hunt and Haru Olesiak on the girls side and Chris Hunt, Gavin Stern and Ryan Stuzin on the boys side — though all of them function as captains of the entire team. In addition, all of the skiers who went to sectionals last season are back: both Hunts, Kea and Bella Rutherford, Stuzin and Anya Voit.
There are only four skiers on the boys side this year, the three captains and Connor Gerraughty, a junior who is a newcomer to the team. The girls, who won a league title last winter, have much more depth with 23 skiers, including four newcomers.
One of the newcomers, freshman Schuyler Ng, started off with a bang by coming in first place overall in the girls first race on Jan. 28. In addition, there were five other Edgemont girls in the top 10. The Edgemont girls were collectively 38 seconds faster than any other team.
The three Edgemont boys who skied all finished in the top 10.
The boys and girls skied on separate courses, both in excellent condition, especially compared to the courses last season at Campgaw, and the skiers were able to get two good runs in.
“The new race restrictions limited the number of skiers and the number of schools racing each day,” Cherico said. “We were only able to race nine girls instead of 10 and instead of having all Southern League schools competing, only Bronxville, Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Irvington and Edgemont raced. Edgemont was the only school that brought the full number of skiers they signed up for the race. This resulted in 14 boys and 17 girls racing out of the 26 and 28 that were expected.”
The team’s second race was scheduled for Feb. 3, but was postponed. The next race is expected to be on Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.