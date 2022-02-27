Leah Paley could be the “best all-around skier” in Section 1, according to Edgemont coach Dan Cherico.
Taking into account her ability as a freestyle (moguls) skier and her newly learned skill of ski racing, Cherico just might be right about freshman Paley, who made postseason and placed in the top half of Section 1 only months after learning to race.
“She’s not a ski racer, so for her to come out and have the day she had and finish 26th or around there for someone who didn’t race until this year that’s awesome,” Cherico said. “She’s racing at a high level and then she’ll go ride some moguls and throw some tricks in the middle of a run.”
Paley grew up skiing with her family at Stratton and joined the freestyle team there five years ago. “I saw many people doing it and I thought it looked cool so I tried it one year,” she said. “I immediately fell in love with it and that love has not gone away.”
It wasn’t easy going from recreational skiing to freestyle and then going from freestyle to racing. “Freestyle you have to keep your legs together and there’s a lot of components to it,” Paley said. “You have to be focusing on so many things at once, which is hard, but it’s easy once you figure out how.”
Friends on the Edgemont ski team convinced Paley to joint and she figured the worst that could happen is she wouldn’t be good, but on the plus side she’d be skiing with her friends after school. She adjusted to the skis and the stance and she’s learned to make quick transitions between each discipline this winter and has found success with each.
“I kept it in my mind I had to keep the two sports separate,” Paley said. “Although they’re both skiing, they completely different skiing. Moguls is more of a two-ski sport and racing is more one ski.”
Paley’s first ski race of the season was a Southern League sectional autoqualifer at Catamount, with the top 11 making postseason. Paley took 10th, despite being “definitely scared” for her debut, one of four qualifiers from Edgemont that day. With “the pressure” off for the rest of the regular season, Paley continued to hone her skills and improve.
Once she got to sectionals on Feb. 16 at Hunter Mountain, the nerves returned. “I tried my best and I could have pushed myself a little more,” she said.
There are many different ways to measure a skier at sectionals with two runs each of slalom and giant slalom, but no matter what, Paley was top 29 or better among each of the six categories. She even figured into the team scoring by placing top three in best slalom, helping the regular season league champ place fourth, and tops among Southern League teams, at sectionals. Paley’s best slalom time of 41.43 was second on her team.
“The team was so fun,” said Paley, who looks forward to many more years of double duty on the mountains. “The environment was very good, especially what Coach Dan did for us. He supported us through everything from dryland to making sure we were in shape and being ready and successful for skiing. That was definitely noticeable in what everyone on the team did.”
Junior Kea Rutherford, Edgemont’s top skier all season, is the first alternate for the state team. The top 11 were chosen based on the top three slalom combined, the top three GS combined, the top team of three and then any other spots are filled in based on the slalom+GS scores. Rutherford was No. 12.
“Kea is ready for the call, but more important going into her senior year she knows she has now trended towards being a state qualifier,” Cherico said.
Rutherford has been skiing for Edgemont since she was an eighth-grader and races for NWAC. “I think over the years I’ve been improving in school racing and racing outside of school helps,” she said. “It all gives me more practice and that leads to me improving every year.”
Coming close to being Edgemont’s second state qualifier — Emma Hoesterey made it as a freshman during Edgemont’s first year as a program in 2016 — was “definitely shocking” to Rutherford.
“I didn’t really think I’d even be close to being an alternate because the qualification from sectionals is really odd,” she said. “It’s frustrating that if I had done better in one run or one race it could have pushed me up a spot.”
Rutherford is extremely impressed with how well the team has been doing. After narrowly missing out on the league title against Bronxville last year due to missing two top skiers, the Panthers took back the title this year.
“I think we should do the same if not better next year,” Rutherford said. “The experience helped this year because it was more normal or back to what we were used to from when it was all messed up because of COVID.”
The Panthers also qualified sophomore Schuyler Ng, freshmen Bella Rutherford and Isadora Mello and seventh-grader Iliana Paidas to sectionals.
With his more experienced skiers, Cherico told them to go full throttle on slalom to give themselves the best chance to succeed. That included Bella Rutherford, who didn’t register a slalom run. It was “risk vs. reward” for Cherico.
“When you take those two top skiers [the Rutherfords] and round it out with Schuyler Ng, if they all skied at the top of their ability and went full hammer down and put a great slalom time in we’d probably get second place in the section, which for the Southern Division would be a huge moment,” Cherico said. “Pre-race we made the decision that the strategy was going to be, at least on the top three girls, to flat out go for it in slalom. Bella and Schuyler both skied out on their first runs. So even using Schuyler’s second run and Leah Paley’s best run we still finished fourth overall.”
No one was going to beat Horace Greeley, so Cherico was glad to see his skiers “stuck to their guns” and skied aggressively before heading back out for GS in the afternoon.
“If you look at the GS standings it’s absolutely amazing with all six girls finishing in the top 34 if you combine the two runs and all six girls improved their second run time compared to their first run time,” Cherico said. “With the girls running GS in the afternoon and slalom in the morning, at the end of the day the girls were still skiing some of their best races. The snow was great, conditions were great — it was an all-around great day. We could say we didn’t finish as high as we could have as a team, but it sets the stage for next year.”
Mello and Paidas also made great strides and were the top two alternates for sectionals and ended up qualifying and scoring extremely well. The goal for them was to complete all four runs. “Their final scores at sectionals showed they deserved to be there based on their abilities,” Cherico said.
Of the 31 skiers on the girls team, six were seniors — Anya Voit, Brooke Baylis, Haru Olesiak, Lora Tikvanska, Marisa Niedzielska and Theodora Piniros — but all of the sectional qualifiers will be back next year.
“I’ve been saying this for two years now, there’s not a coach in the section that wouldn’t be excited about having that much talent with that many more years on the team,” Cherico said.
Edgemont has only six boys, all in grades seven through nine, on the roster. Freshmen Henry Goldrich and Daniel Geller made sectionals. Goldrich was the lone returning skier, having been with the team two years ago as a seventh-grader.
“If we look at every skier we had a plan for each one every day,” Cherico said. “For the boys it was really take it in. It was enjoy the day. It’s great weather, a long day of skiing, a lot of travel, all in one day, but take it in because they earned the right to be there. And who knows what happens in future years.”
There have been times when the boys and girls numbers have skewed to one side or another and the boys now find themselves recruiting to rebuild the team. “We’ve now shown that we can find good skiers all over Edgemont and keep the team strong,” Cherico said.
With eight qualifiers this year it was the second most the team has sent, now having 48 in seven years.
“Every one of our skiers I think left Hunter in a better position as a ski racer than they began the day,” Cherico said. “Some it was confidence, some it was experience, some was just knowing where they stand with the other skiers.”
