What comes with the changing of the guard to five new captains this winter is also a time to groom the Edgemont ski team’s future, which lies in the hands of the seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders.
While the team will be steady for next winter, too, as there are 23 juniors and sophomores and no seniors this year, the 10 junior high skiers, most of them on the developmental team, will have a chance to make a major impact.
Four of the five current captains were drawn from skiers who had also had a chance to join the team in junior high, so this current group of youngsters will presumably be the next generation of leaders.
“In previous years, we were a good team with the same people skiing year after year and when those kids got older we became [Northern League] champs,” coach Dan Cherico said. “For some of the younger boys, the age difference definitely affects results, but they are passionate and they are the future of the team. The girls team has consistent depth across all ages and everyone is doing well.”
The younger skiers vary in terms of their ski racing experience. Sisters Kea and Bella Rutherford, a freshman and seventh-grader, respectively, are experienced racers and already have several top 10 finishes under their belts. Others are still learning the ropes and the early races and practices are starting to make a difference.
“For the younger skiers especially, practices are more important than being able to run in a race course,” Cherico said. “It is hard to debut a new technique in a race before getting it dialed in in practice.”
Cherico was referring to a recent practice at which the team skied five different types of courses — with great snow conditions — which really benefited skiers with less race experience.
Captains Johanna Hunt, Haru Olesiak, Christopher Hunt, Gavin Stern and Ryan Stuzin are dedicated to helping the younger skiers progress. They give advice during both practices and races, such as how to ski the course correctly. For example, before each race the team inspects the course together and the captains point out to the younger team members where the potential trouble spots are, as well as from which side to approach a gate if there is any confusion.
“I’m very impressed with how the team has been doing overall this season, especially the seventh-graders having never had race experience or even gate training before their first races,” Hunt said. “The graduation of last year’s seniors definitely left a hole in the team but I believe there are a lot of promising skiers that can help fill it.”
Good conditions recently have aided the training process, as it makes it easier for skiers to ski aggressively and work on technique.
“More course time is the only way to make skiers into racers,” Cherico said. “No team in our league spends more time on the ski hill than we do. When that is combined with the youth of the majority of our team, the future seasons, as well as the present, look very promising for Edgemont.”
The giant slalom race at Campgaw in New Jersey on Wednesday, Jan. 22, featured less icy conditions, which removes an element of intimidation for less experienced racers.
“Our younger skiers ski with a lot of confidence,” Cherico said. “What excites me is the younger skiers have good ski fundamentals and ski regularly outside of the team. Having no seniors this year we are in a very good situation in that all our skiers will have another year of experience before we have to fill vacated roles by several of our long-term top-level racers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.