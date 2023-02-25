As a small school in the Southern League, the Edgemont ski team sees itself as the underdog at sectionals going against all the perennial powerhouse teams. Especially on the girls’ side, the Panthers enjoy being in the mix as one of the top teams in Section 1.
With Horace Greeley running away with the team title, the next four teams were within 2.22 seconds of one another with Mamaroneck second at 125.34, Edgemont fifth at 127.56.
“We knew it would take more than just our best performance to catch Greeley,” coach Dan Cherico said. “Going into it we knew we had a potential state qualifier in Kea Rutherford. She’s been in the mix the past few years, first alternate last year and we were confident in that we would have a really strong day. As a team we wound up right where I thought we would. Just how we got there was a little surprising.”
Sophomore Bella Rutherford put down a “great time” in the slalom to give the team score a major boost.
“Top three was certainly the goal and a realistic goal and we may have come in fifth, but it’s not like we missed by all that much,” Cherico said. “I’m still happy with the overall performance and where the team leaves sectionals looking towards next year.”
Senior Kea Rutherford, in her five years on the team, helped lead the team to four league titles. The lone year the team didn’t win the title was when she was unable to make it to the championship race due to injury.
“That’s the consistency we’ve learned to rely on for five years,” Cherico said. “The team as a whole is very strong, but when you lose your No. 1 we’ll see. I know it would have been nice to see her end her career at states, but a lot of her goals for the season were team goals, to increase the number of girls we sent to sectionals, which we accomplished, and to defend and repeat as Southern League champs, which we also put a check mark on. It was definitely a fulfilling season for her.”
Edgemont qualified a record seven girls for sectionals. In addition to the Rutherford sisters they sent sophomore Leah Paley, sophomore Isa Mello, junior Brianna Baylis, sophomore Samantha Pfeffer and senior Taylor Kenney.
“We were extremely thrilled to get seven girls in,” Cherico said. “We got six in last year, a very large number, so seven was both exciting and a little shocking the way scoring is. We did so well at the two autoqualifiers and had some really strong performances against other schools that our top six girls went in with ease. Two-year captain Taylor Kenney made it for the first time. She had solid performances throughout the year and got in from league scoring. Everyone on the girls side we thought would get in got in, which was great.”
Edgemont had two sectional skiers not compete for the team this year and they may or may not return next year. Either way, Edgemont will be among the top teams once again with Bella Rutherford, Paley and Mello returning.
“I hope they can continue what we’ve been doing,” Kea Rutherford said. “We have some great younger kids who will be doing really well next year. I think they can still win the league and send a lot of kids to sectionals.”
Rutherford enjoyed all aspects of high school skiing, including skiing with her sister, mentoring racers who didn’t have her experience and helping the program grow into a force.
“Our team has grown stronger every year, especially with the numbers and we had over 40 skiers this year,” she said. “It started with 11 kids, so we’ve grown almost four times the size, which is crazy. And sending so many kids to sectionals every year is great. It’s good so many people get that experience of racing and do really well with it.”
Like many ski seasons, this was a challenging one, but the fact that the team got to spend the winter together from dryland workouts to mountain practices and races was all that matters. She credits her coach with helping make that magic happen.
“He means a lot and does a lot,” Rutherford said. “It’s really nice that he isn’t part of Edgemont staff because he can do things like go to great lengths for our team, which we all appreciate. For the Edgemont-only race at the end of the season he pulled a lot of strings to get that and it lets everyone on the team race since it’s normally only 10 spots for boys and girls normally when we race.”
Cherico is also involved in the league and section and knows that for his team to succeed, so do all of the other teams in the area. And sometimes it’s an out-of-the-box gesture that brings everyone together.
“One thing that really stood out to me this year is one of the coaches was retiring from Horace Mann and Dan brought his Bona Bona ice cream truck and gave all the teams that were there ice cream,” Rutherford said. “That was so sweet to celebrate the coach’s retirement that way. He’s just so fun to talk to and be around and I think everyone on the team appreciates that.”
The boys had two varsity skiers last year — Henry Goldrich and Daniel Geller — and qualified both of them for sectionals. This year they have a full team and qualified three newcomers — freshman Iain Mackenzie, eighth grader Henry Smith and freshman Jonas Im — so next year they will return five skiers with sectionals experience.
“For the boys it was great to have three represent, all first-time sectional qualifiers, to get the experience of what a full day of racing is all about with two events on bigger courses,” Cherico said. “Like I told them on the chairlift ride up, the day wasn’t necessarily about what the performance would be and just ski because hopefully it was the first of many trips for all three of them.”
Im was the first alternate and got the call the day before sectionals letting him know he’d be able to compete.
“Everything we do is all about building for next year, like getting the experience to learn about what sectionals really is, understanding how we can adapt through a season to get there, and in Jonas’ case, just because you’re the alternate doesn’t mean you’re not going to go,” Cherico said. “You have to be ready until the last possible moment. There are kids I know who got to that point a day before sectionals would have written it off. When I got the message and called Jonas in the early afternoon and said, ‘Pack your bag,’ he was ready to go. He was in.”
While the girls were there to challenge for a title, the boys were there to register four clean runs if possible to walk away from sectionals with a positive experience their first time around.
“Just registering a time, regardless of the time, definitely helps moving forward to not see those 999s on the results,” Cherico said. “I couldn’t be happier with the boys from the little wins of having a full roster again to the big wins of putting three in sectionals. Danny Geller and Henry Goldrich went to sectionals last year. They were a little farther down the alternate list, but 1-5 we have a team that I suspect within the Southern League will probably be a top three team next year and then who knows what happens as we gain some skiers. It takes a certain student to join a team when you’re only one or two on the team. Once the rosters grows I think there’s a lot of good positive feelings around the team and I expect the number to jump up by four or five slots next year.”
End of an era
In addition to the end of the Kea Rutherford era, for the first time in program history next year there won’t be a Falk on the team. In the eight years since Stephanie Falk and Nancy Stuzin finally got a ski team at Edgemont, Cherico will be the only original piece of the puzzle left.
Gabby Falk was a sophomore on the inaugural team and Lily Falk will now graduate.
“There’s not many kids at Edgemont that understand the ski team was not always an option for them,” Cherico said. “There’s few that remember a time without the team and there’s younger kids that are waiting to get to seventh and eighth grade to join the team. There’s an excitement about it and it makes finding skiers easier.”
From 11 skiers eight years ago to 42 now, and one league title for the boys (2018-19) and four for the girls (18-19, 19-20, 21-22, 22-23), the program is a success in more ways than one.
With 126 skiers having come through the program so far, including at least nine sets of siblings, Edgemont skiing is a tradition.
“I think it’s something very special that not only has the team been able to grow in numbers, but also be able to have success on the hill and be something the school can be proud of,” Cherico said. “I say it every year that we are unique in the sense of we do dryland practice and then the school really doesn’t see us again because everything happens far away and people don’t see the scores and competition, but there are banners there with years for championships and there are trophies in the case. We’ve definitely left our mark.”
That said, Cherico would love to defy the odds and win a Section 1 championship plaque.
“To think we are going to see a large step back in terms of numbers at sectionals, I don’t think that’s in the cards,” he said. “Five or six to sectionals will be the goal once again and then we’ll see where the times stack up. We have two years to make the kids go to the next level with the core we have and the kids are definitely up to the challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.