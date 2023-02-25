ehs ski Kea Rutherford - 11.jpg

Kea Rutherford helped lead Edgemont to four league ski titles in five years.

 Greg Kaplowitz Photo

As a small school in the Southern League, the Edgemont ski team sees itself as the underdog at sectionals going against all the perennial powerhouse teams. Especially on the girls’ side, the Panthers enjoy being in the mix as one of the top teams in Section 1.

With Horace Greeley running away with the team title, the next four teams were within 2.22 seconds of one another with Mamaroneck second at 125.34, Edgemont fifth at 127.56.

ehs ski box 2-24 issue.jpg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.