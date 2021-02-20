When your top three skiers, veterans Kea Rutherford and Bella Rutherford and newcomer Schuyler Ng are not only among the best in the Southern League, but in grades 10, eight and nine, respectively, you’re a happy coach.
“I don’t know any coach who wouldn’t sign up to have the skill in that age combination,” Coach Dan Cherico said.
Then throw in senior Johanna Hunt as the team’s No. 4 and a well-balanced 5-11 and the smile gets bigger. “They’re extremely young, extremely deep,” Cherico said of his girls team.
Coming off a pair of Southern League titles, this year’s expectations as imagined when last season ended was another league title with an eye on winning Section 1 and qualifying the top three for states within two years.
“Obviously this year would have been ahead of schedule in terms of my vision, but not having states it didn’t lower my expectations for the girls,” Cherico said.
Edgemont will ski in the Southern League championships meet Monday, Feb. 22, with the top nine skiers from each of the three league championships meets advancing to a sectional championship Thursday, Feb. 25. Anyone who made sectionals last year qualifies for leagues and then coaches are permitted to fill the rest of their allotted slots. Cherico will send junior Anya Voit and his top four, and he has two other spots to fill, but he’s holding off on deciding until he has to because 1) the team is very close in ability in the middle of the lineup and 2) once you submit a lineup there are no substitutions. The team only raced twice this winter, so he also doesn’t have a large sample size as the girls team is 22-strong this year, including seniors Hunt, Caroline Gilmore, Carly Faust, Emma Seifer, Lily Soroka and Zoe Vickery.
“Regardless of the seven girls that we send on the league level, the intention is to defend our title and in this modified sectional model the league gets to send nine girls, so if we can send three girls I’ll put my best three up against any other three the other teams are going to put up there,” Cherico said.
On the boys side the roster is very small with seniors Ryan Stuzin, Chris Hunt and Gavin Stern competing in all three meets as some opted not to join the team this winter.
“Ryan and Chris, the two most decorated boys skiers we’ve had since the program started,” Cherico said. “You couldn’t ask for a better two skiers to be racing every day from a performance and from a presence standpoint. Gavin Stern is also a very strong skier and he was everything you want from a captain and leader on the team.
“My three boys, you couldn’t have better student-athlete representatives of the school and community, and as seniors I’m thrilled that they got this season.”
Stuzin and Hunt qualified for sectionals last year, so they will be joined by Stern at leagues next week.
“Ryan and Chris are always very close to each other and top five skiers for years now, so I have big expectations of them as I do every race,” Cherico said. “And Gavin, if he puts it all together he could definitely be a top nine.”
With COVID-19 this winter, the Southern League joined the two Northern Leagues at Thunder Ridge, which had not only state restrictions, but restrictions of its own, which created a bit of a logjam at the mountain.
“My goal is on snow as many days as possible and as frequently as possible,” Cherico said. “Any opportunity we got to go to Thunder Ridge we went.”
Edgemont had two days of dryland practice after the vacation in December and then was on snow at Thunder Ridge the third day. The Panthers got in seven practice days, some without gates, and two race days.
“As a team we got together more times on snow than off snow,” Cherico said. “It’s been a very unique dynamic. Normally we have 20ish dryland practices before the break.”
The season wasn’t as structured as he would have liked — there also was no developmental team or junior varsity races — but even as the season approached there was no guarantee there would be any season at all.
“We’re used to having a bunch of unknowns during the season, but it was always the weather being such an unknown,” Cherico said. “The kids are at least conditioned to be ready to move the schedule around. The different part this year is we had all of our usual question marks and then the whole looming idea of would we have a season? If we did, what would it look like? Then every announcement we got came with a subject to change disclaimer.”
Edgemont now finds itself in the home stretch with leagues and potentially sectionals left to go. Heading back to Thunder Ridge is more than the team could have asked for.
“The conditions have been great,” Cherico said. “Thunder Ridge has done an awesome job in terms of course setting, in terms of crowd management and we were able to operate in a way that there was a lot of camaraderie between teams and coaches working together. It’s worked out great.”
