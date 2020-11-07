Daphne Ballas missed much of last fall due to an injury, so she’s making up for lost time as a senior.
After tying Ardsley 2-2 in overtime earlier in the season at home, both teams came out on Oct. 31 looking to prove to be the better team. After two days of rain, Ardsley’s grass field was not playable, so the game moved to Edgemont’s turf.
Wearing a road jersey at Blanford Field, Ballas took control of the game with three goals in Edgemont’s 3-1 victory.
“She’s playing really well, finishing well,” coach Eric Brand said. “She makes a lot of really good runs. Last year she lost a lot of her season. She played only about half the games for us because of injury. This year she’s playing really loose. She had been thinking about trying to play in college and she decided not to, so she’s just playing for fun and I think that’s helping her game a lot.”
Junior Juliet Agoglia had eight big saves in goal. “We played really well,” Brand said.
In the next game against Horace Greeley, which had topped Edgemont 3-0 the first time around, Greeley again put up three goals, but Ballas made sure to take away the shutout with another goal in a 3-1 loss.
“The game against Greeley we gave up three goals that none of which were great goals on their part, but we had defensive lapses,” Brand said. “Juliet got caught off her line a little, a ball slipped through her hands and we didn’t play as well as we would have liked in the back.
“We attacked and they took us out of our game a little bit because they have a lot of really good ball-handlers. They really controlled the ball in the midfield and because they’re really strong there they can keep four girls back and when we tried to get balls through they were outnumbering us in the back.”
Edgemont switched to a 3-5-2 formation this year and Brand believe it’s paying off, especially with the addition of sophomore Izzy Boodell, “really a game-changer for us,” to the lineup.
“We’re really starting to come together and figure out things like how to play together and how to get the ball to where we want to,” Brand said. “We’re playing a lot more defense than other teams and staying in our end, but that’s part of the formation and part of what we’re looking to do by clogging up the middle and sort of putting our stronger players in a position to be successful.”
Edgemont had four more regular season games from Wednesday to Wednesday to “keep building” with an aim to “finish strong,” according to Brand.
With two games against Byram Hills canceled, Brand was looking for joint practices, scrimmages or games and found Peekskill and Blind Brook for games next week to keep his girls fresh and competitive.
“Every game, the team focuses on playing the best they can and working hard, and I think we've done a great job with that,” junior Zoe Gallup said. “As the season progressed, we have worked on playing more defensively and communicating more on the field, which is more difficult with masks… I am excited to practice more and focus on improving as a whole. Also, I just want to have some fun with the girls on the team with what time is left in the season since it was cut short.”
In addition to the transition to Class A this fall, the Panthers also might play a AA team in the postseason.
“This season definitely hasn't been ideal, but the team has been working hard the past few weeks,” Gallup said. “It has been difficult moving into the Class A division because we didn’t know the teams we would be playing as well, but everyone has just been excited to play.”
The Panthers are still working on connecting from defense to midfield to strikers, but the team has been working hard to be competitive and they have done just that in a majority of their games.
“Hopefully we can continue to be competitive during the rest of our season and have fun playing together to get excited about next year’s season that is hopefully with better circumstances,” Boodell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.