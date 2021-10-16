As the season nears the end, Edgemont girls soccer captain Zoe Gallup listed leaving the program with “a winning mentality” as a priority. It’s a bit of a bold statement coming from a team that is 2-9-2, but based on the way the team played against Bronxville on Friday, Oct. 8, it made sense.
Despite the 2-0 loss — with one of the goals being on a penalty kick the Panthers weren’t so sure should have been awarded — Edgemont fought hard to the end and had a couple of late scoring chances from sophomore Mia Kai and Gallup. In addition, the girls played unselfishly, as they have done all year, by filling in different roles and positions mostly due to injuries that have impacted the lineup throughout the season.
So while the mentality is there, hopefully that winning comes next.
“I don’t think our record really represents how we’ve played as a team,” Gallup said. “We’ve had a lot of injuries and we’re trying to stay positive. Tonight really shows our urgency and it was a really close game. It’s keeping that urgency, playing together as a team, really communicating and playing really strong for the final week.”
Fellow senior captain Chloe Mendel-Dwork remembers freshman year being called up to varsity with a host of other players when there weren’t enough girls to field both varsity and junior varsity teams. Building to a point where there is a full program has been key to the team getting back on track.
“For me it was so frustrating to see the deterioration of the program,” she said. “Female soccer is not something that is as promoted as male soccer in general and I think it showed in the fact that we didn’t have a JV team and there wasn’t as much interest when I was a freshman. Seeing how this program has grown so much — we’ve had an exponential growth — with a full JV team and the modified has a lot of girls, and varsity, we have a lot of girls, there are so many younger girls showing so much interest. I see a bright future for this program and it’s so heartwarming and feels so good after being so frustrated at first. Going out of it I feel the change is so wonderful.”
Under new head coach Tori Lettieri, who was assistant coach last year, and new assistant Melissa Barcia, the Panthers are “trying to change the culture of Edgemont soccer as a whole,” according to senior captain Alex Kahn. She believes the team is on its way to doing just that.
“It’s nice to have two dominant female coaches this year,” Kahn said. “We really wanted to push that energy throughout the season and show that as a team. We want to continue improving. While our records the last two seasons haven’t necessarily shown that, we will work as hard or harder than any other team on the field and match their energy. That’s our goal from start to finish of every game.”
Bronxville has always been a team Edgemont has measured itself against and over the years has had some truly great battles. Friday was no exception.
“I would definitely say today that we matched their energy,” Kahn said. “Bronxville is known as a great team. They’re an intense team, a really good team with good players. But our expectation was that while they have that reputation we’re going to match that and do our best. I think the PK call really set us back — it should have been a 1-0 game — but it is what it is. We did work our hardest to the end to match their energy and I really think that we did.”
The Panthers built off the Bronxville game by tying a tough Hastings team, 0-0, on Oct. 12.
While the team is junior-heavy and has five underclassmen who are key to the team, the senior class of the three captains along with Valentina Russo, Ella Charnizon and goalie Juliet Agoglia has been the core of the team for many years.
“The six of us have been playing together since we were like 7 years old,” Gallup said. “We’re all friends on and off the field. It’s kind of bittersweet to see the season coming to an end.”
Even the seniors are still a work in progress and the opportunity to play different positions has had a positive impact on the team by creating a better understanding of the game.
“I play in the back and the center, but sometimes this season I’ve been pushed to the wings with the injuries, but being pushed to those places I really can see the runs they are making better by having to make them myself,” Mendel-Dwork said. “And now when I step back into my position in the back I’m more inclined to play the ball because I understand the opportunities and where the ball can go. It’s been so cool that our coaches have given us that opportunity to experience that. It’s been a great opportunity to learn in action.”
Lettieri sees a team with a positive attitude that has persevered all season and continued to improve its skills each time it steps on the field.
“We’ve kind of brought it back to the basics and we’re teaching those technical skills so that we can work on our first touch so we’re ready to receive the ball,” Lettieri said. “We’re building off that. I have to give it to the girls as far as coming out and bringing the spirit and the energy despite the outcome of some of the games. The outcomes aren’t really representing how hard the girls have been working.”
With scoring harder to come by with the graduation of Daphne Ballas and Zoe Vickery, the Panthers have done their best to fill in the holes. Much of the team’s excitement this year comes on the defensive end as Agoglia has been busy in front of the net helping keep her team in games.
“Juliet is consistent,” Lettieri said. “She steps out for the ball and she puts her whole body in front for the team. She makes some serious dives and she’s a strong voice on the field. She’s a leader.”
Lettieri is impressed that every game is a “fresh start” for Agoglia.
“Of course things can be frustrating for her at times and difficult and she had her own injury — she hurt her hand a bit — but she still comes out and she’ll fight through pain and she’ll play in pain,” she said. “She comes out with a new attitude every time. She’s very vocal. She demands a lot from the girls and herself.”
Agoglia has had a lot of help on defense from players like Gallup, Kahn, Mendel-Dwork, freshman Isadora Mello and junior Izzy Boodell.
“Everyone’s willingness to play any position the coach puts us at is incredible,” Kahn said. “We had two players today who usually play outside winger on defense and they played center-mid [Anisha Rao and Dani Sheer]. They stepped it up and they did really well. I think that mentality of getting in and doing your best in whatever position you’re playing really does help us.”
Bonding on and off the field has been another part of the culture shift for the Panthers.
“It’s made us stronger so that when we don’t get the outcome we want they still have that fire and spirit and we’re having fun despite what the score says,” Lettieri said. “The team culture has been the difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.