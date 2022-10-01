Off to a 6-3 start, Edgemont girls soccer finds itself in a position it hasn’t seen in several years. The Panthers have already matched their combined win total for the last two years — 2-11-4 in 2021, 4-7-1 in 2020 — won six games for the first time since 2018 (6-10-1) and are looking for their first winning season since 2017 (9-7-1).
“It feels amazing, honestly,” senior captain Anisha Rao said. “Our team chemistry has literally never been better. I love this team so much and I’m so happy that we’re finally getting to convert on all that hard work we’ve been putting in these last couple of years.”
Coach Tori Lettieri, who spent two years as assistant coach and is in her second year as head coach, said the team dealt with a lot of injuries last year, which impacted the team’s stamina to stay in games. Improvement in that area along with changing the culture of the team — the buzz phrase from last year — is paying off.
“We’ve been building that community on and off the field,” Lettieri said. “Now we’re at the point where we have all this talent and we’re starting to connect the pieces. What’s special about this team, and what we just talked about, is that there is a certain energy. They are a family. A lot of teams don’t have that and it’s very unique. You don’t always see that in high school soccer or in general, so it’s a really special group of girls and they just click.”
The Panthers are trying to focus on moving forward and that’s exactly what’s happening.
“We’re just on and off the field bonded so close,” senior captain Izzy Boodel said. “We have fun in practices, we have fun on the bench, we have fun on the field. It’s all about the energy we have. It’s about supporting each other and knowing that you’ve always got someone who has your back. Win or lose we support each other.”
After a 3-3 start that included a 2-1 loss to Pelham, the Panthers have won three straight, beating Peekskill 6-0, Brewster 5-2 and Byram Hills 2-0. The Byram Hills game at home in front of a large homecoming crowd Saturday, Sept. 24, was extremely exciting. The game was scoreless until the final several minutes.
“It was really exciting,” Rao said. “Obviously you’re nervous a little bit, but getting to show what we can do in front of this crowd was amazing, in front of all our family and friends.”
With 5:23 left in the game, Boodel scored on a free kick from 18 yards out for a 1-0 lead. A minute later, junior Iliana Dimopoulos scored an insurance goal.
“It’s extremely exciting and you see how happy and excited they are for each other and for themselves,” Lettieri said. “Seeing them successful and smiling and enjoying the game because they worked very hard to get to this point is very special.”
Edgemont kept pushing against the Byram defense and finally got them to break. “We had so many really close chances, so it was nice to finally see one go in,” Rao said. “That really energized us and we got the second goal within a minute of the first. That was just really motivating to all of us.”
Lettieri said, “They have a certain work ethic where they don’t stop and they keep fighting. That’s really the spirit of the team.”
Edgemont had also defeated Brewster 5-2 on Sept. 21. Sophomore Isabella Pacia, Dimopoulos and Boodel scored unassisted for the team’s first three goals. Pacia scored assisted by sophomore Eliza Press and Dimopoulos scored assisted by Pacia.
The Panthers are now 2-0 in league play with the win and freshman goalie Ananya Venkata Girissh has a pair of shutouts along with the defense of Rao, Boodel, junior Fiona Stern and junior Mia Kai.
“Defense we’re just working together really well,” Rao said. “This has been our back line pretty much all season, so we’ve really figured out well how to cover for each other, know when a ball is going over someone’s head, stuff like that. I think we’re communicating and working well together.
“We’ve all kind of been playing together for quite a few years. I grew up playing soccer with Mia and Fiona especially. Fiona and I have played defense together all our lives. It’s been really amazing to get to see that convert into wins for the first time really.”
Rao said, Venkata Girissh is “killing it” after getting over some early season nerves. “I’m really proud of her and I’m excited to see what she can do over the next couple of years,” Rao said.
Edgemont has a mix of younger players and veterans working well together. “They learn from each other a lot,” Lettieri said. “They talk about the game a lot on the sidelines at practice and they ask a lot of questions. They ask questions about positioning, if they are doing something right and they are really focused on making sure whatever role they take on the field that they’re doing the right thing, doing what they need to do to make us successful. They’re very proactive about their roles and positioning.”
Pacia, who was on junior varsity last year, has been an offensive force since the beginning of the season. “It goes to show she’s persistent in her efforts to be successful,” Lettieri said. “She’s always hungry to score and put the ball in the net. She’ll come up to me and she’ll be like, ‘I need to score today.’ She is just hungry to do well and she sets an example for others. She shows up and works hard.”
Press and sophomore Samantha Garson in the midfield have been working well with Pacia and Dimopoulos, who often drop back to support them whether the team plays in a 4-4-2 or a 4-5-1.
“They are very quick with the ball at their feet, so they distribute the ball very quickly among each other and then switch the ball to the side of the field for us,” Lettieri said.
Boodel and Dimopoulos have been driving forces for the team for several years.
“They’re very good leaders,” Lettieri said. “They’re vocal and they communicate very well. They set a very good example all around characterwise. On the field they’re strong and they’re smart, so they like to read the game, discuss the game with each other. Iliana puts a lot of pressure on the other team’s defense and Izzy has overall tactical and technical skills that are on a high level.”
The Panthers are aiming to continue working together as a team.
“We just want to continue to keep doing what we’re doing,” Lettieri said. “We want to continue to find more support as we attack into that final third and get our team moving up with our forwards who are putting pressure on the defense, and make sure they have support to put the ball in the net.”
Edgemont is looking to head into the second half of the season with momentum in hopes of adding playoff success to their list of accomplishments.
“We have to keep looking forward to the next game,” Boodel said. “We will play them again so we have to be ready for that. We have to take what we learned in this game and use it for the next few.”
