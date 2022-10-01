Edgemont girls soccer Isabella Pacia and Daniela Scheer photo
Isabella Pacia and Daniela Scheer try for loose ball in front of the goal.

 Scarsdale Inquirer/Jim MacLean

Off to a 6-3 start, Edgemont girls soccer finds itself in a position it hasn’t seen in several years. The Panthers have already matched their combined win total for the last two years — 2-11-4 in 2021, 4-7-1 in 2020 — won six games for the first time since 2018 (6-10-1) and are looking for their first winning season since 2017 (9-7-1).

“It feels amazing, honestly,” senior captain Anisha Rao said. “Our team chemistry has literally never been better. I love this team so much and I’m so happy that we’re finally getting to convert on all that hard work we’ve been putting in these last couple of years.”

