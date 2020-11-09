Following a 4-0 loss to John Jay-Cross River and a 4-2 loss to Ardsley, the Edgemont boys soccer team had a better showing in each rematch, despite picking up losses Nos. 5 and 6 on the season.
Edgemont fell 2-1 to John Jay on Oct. 31 and 1-0 to Ardsley on Nov. 3, giving up all three goals in the first half of the two games.
“We’re playing better as a team,” coach Mike Cozza said. “The younger guys we knew there would be some growing pains with six sophomores starting, but I think they’re starting to come into their own so we’re playing better as a team.”
Despite starting the season 0-6, the Panthers are seeing improvement in a measurable way.
“It was a great feeling to play better against Ardsley and John Jay the second time around,” senior captain Alex Dalal said. “We were competitive for the full 80 minutes, and not one of us stopped believing that we could win.”
The difference for Dalal was at midfield. “We were able to win the 50/50s and even put together some through balls that nearly resulted in goals,” he said. “Additionally, our overall communication and cohesiveness improved greatly and this is obviously a byproduct of being able to play with each other more and more. I was very proud of our performance and I think that being able to give these teams a run for their money definitely shows improvement and development.”
After putting up two goals against Ardsley in the first game, getting shut out the second time when letting up three fewer goals was tough to swallow.
“It's really frustrating to get a loss knowing that you were so close to coming out on top,” Dalal said. “Especially against Ardsley, where we were in control for much of the game, it sucks walking away knowing you were that close. However, these games are learning experiences and hopefully we can keep improving and get some wins.”
The coaches moved sophomore Will Shah to the back to “fortify our defense,” according to Cozza. “We just had to build from the back on up.”
Junior Sam Jung was moved from striker to midfield, Cozza said, “so he can see more touches and he knows what to do with the ball.”
In front of junior goalie Sander Schuchat are sophomore sweeper Shah and sophomore stopper Tapan Sidhwani with Dalal on the right, senior Ethan Lei on the right. In the middle are sophomore Ben Kirsch and Jung, with junior Michael Mirtchev on the outside, with sophomore Daniel Bench, junior Jacob Kurumunda and sophomore Liyam Yaghoobzadeh taking shifts on the other side or up top with senior Gabriel Darviche.
“I think they know each other’s talent level and what they can do and where they are,” Cozza said. “We’re making better decisions when we have the ball.”
That said, there have been some defensive lapses that have proven costly. “We’re still making some silly mistakes and for some reason this year every time we make a mistake in our defensive third the other team capitalizes on it,” Cozza said. “In the past we were able to get over it, but this year the lapses, bad passes or bad decision on defense, right away the other team capitalizes.”
Edgemont is strong off the bench with senior Dillon Bardhi, sophomore Max Yang, junior Will Mellis, junior David Brooks and senior Sam Feldman.
“We have all those midfielders and we can go into the 20s deep,” Cozza said. “No matter who we play we have confidence in them.”
Cozza said the team’s confidence is building and the more the team plays together the more they will be able to trust each other’s instincts. “I think some guys were second-guessing themselves and that’s where we would turn it over,” Cozza said. “We have a lot of great individual talent and we have to put it together as a team.”
With half the season left it will be a busy final week of the regular season and getting better every day remains the theme.
“We’ve preached that in practice and we’ve said that since Day 1,” Cozza said. “They need to get better at the end of practice, at the end of each game, each individual, whether it’s touch, confidence, playing well with a teammate, scanning the field. If you did it’s a success.”
The Panthers will play out the rest of the regular season not only searching for wins, but continued improvement. Postseason will be a chance to “prove everybody wrong,” according to Dalal.
“I see this team being very prepared for playoffs,” Dalal said. “Each game we play we get better and better, and if we can keep building like we are now we can definitely be competitive in playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.