Their record doesn’t tell the full story when it comes to the Edgemont Panthers’ girls soccer team. The Panthers rarely had their full roster of players throughout the season as they were consistently bitten by the injury bug.
“Overall, it never felt as though the record exemplified the hard work and dedication of the team,” said Edgemont first-year coach Tori Lettieri, whose team finished the season 2-11-4. “Even when games did not go our way, the girls still continued to show up with an eagerness to get better and perform as best as possible.”
She continued, “Managing injuries had been difficult and many times we played without consistent key players.”
No. 12-seeded Edgemont gave fifth-seeded North Salem everything it could handle in a 2-1 opening round loss in the Section 1 Class B quarterfinals on Friday, Oct. 22.
“I was very impressed with the effort during the playoff game,” Lettieri said. “The girls brought a strong urgency and energy to win that day.”
North Salem scored late in the first half in the 38th minute on a goal from Caroline Barrella and took the 1-0 lead into halftime.
But the Panthers quickly responded, tying the game up just four minutes into the second half on a goal from Isabella Pacia. Eliza Press set her up with the assist.
The Tigers, however, answered midway through the second half on a goal by Maya Dallow to regain the lead for good.
Edgemont fired 11 shots on goal but North Salem keeper Isadora Tica was able to make 10 stops to keep the Panthers at bay.
With a team filled with some promising young talent, Edgemont has a bright future ahead after going through some growing pains in 2021.
“We were able to compete with high-level teams in close games and looking forward, we will look to our younger players like Isabella Pacia to help put the ball in the net,” Lettieri said. “Anisha Rao, Mia Kai, Isadora Mello and Eliza Press were constantly giving their best effort to protect our senior keeper and leader, Juliet Agoglia. Our JV program did an amazing job this season and the coaching staff looks forward to a successful future for the program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.