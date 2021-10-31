When teams in the Class B field looked at the boys soccer sectional bracket, they knew it was deceiving when they saw No. 8 next to Edgemont.
The Panthers dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout the regular season but they got fully healthy just in time for sectionals. It showed with a dominant 4-1 first-round win over ninth-seeded Albertus Magnus.
Edgemont then had to travel to top-seeded Irvington for the quarterfinals. It was a tight 1-0 game at halftime but the host Bulldogs pulled away in the second half for a 4-1 victory Saturday, Oct. 23.
“We battled today,” Edgemont coach Mike Cozza said. “We knew that we’re not an eight seed but that’s just what happened. We said, ‘Our goal this game is to leave it on the field.’ We changed our style a little bit for Irvington and I think it helped us. I think they just capitalized on more opportunities than we did.”
The Panthers came out strong to start the second half, putting pressure on the Bulldogs’ defense. Irvington, however, was able to slow down the charge and stifle Edgemont’s opportunities.
“We’ve got to make the most of our opportunities,” Cozza said. “In games like this you’re not going to get the 15 or 20 that we sometimes get in the regular season. We just didn’t capitalize today.”
Midway through the second half, the Bulldogs’ Harrison Krieg made it 2-0 on a feed from Isaiah Boyles, who had a hat trick in the win.
Just two minutes later, Boyles received a perfect through ball from Oscar Bowring, maneuvered around Edgemont senior goalie Sander Schuchat and finished to extend the lead to 3-0.
“On the first one [that made it 2-0], we just lost a man on the back post,” Cozza said. “He beat us one-on-one. And the second one, it was a good through ball and he just beat us. It was a nice shot.”
Boyles was closely defended as he darted toward a bouncing ball sent ahead while Schuchat charged toward him. Boyles lofted a shot over Schuchat and into the right corner of the net for the 4-0 lead in the 64th minute.
Edgemont was able to get on the board with less than 10 minutes to go on a goal from Michael Mirtchev, which was assisted by Ben Kirsch.
Both teams had their chances in the first half. With the game scoreless, Edgemont had a golden opportunity after a foul was called on Irvington goalie Liam Sawian just outside the box in the 28th minute. The Panthers, however, weren’t able to capitalize on the free kick. They had another chance shortly after that but Sawian returned to the game and knocked it away.
Irvington’s Arjan Delija then pushed the pace up the left sideline and fired a shot at Schuchat, which deflected off his hands. Boyles was there for the rebound and a 1-0 Bulldogs lead in the 34th minute. They took that advantage into the half. “Keep playing,” Cozza said of the message at halftime to the team. “It was one mistake and it should have been 0-0.”
The Bulldogs knew they were in for a battle with the Panthers, a team they saw twice during the regular season in league play. Irvington had previously beaten Edgemont 8-3 on Sept. 25 but it was a closer 2-0 contest, also in favor of the Bulldogs, on Oct. 13. “This is the third time we’ve faced them this year and Edgemont’s a good opponent,” said Irvington coach Bernie Keating, whose team advanced to the Class B final after a 3-1 semifinal win over Briarcliff on Oct. 27.
Will Shah scored two goals for host Edgemont in the first-round win over Magnus on Oct. 21. Edgemont led 2-1 at halftime and added two insurance goals in the second half.
“That was the first time we had all 26 guys healthy,” Cozza said of the key to the win. “We played as a team. Again, we changed our philosophy. We had a lot of through balls up to Will. Derek Sun was our center back most of the season since Game 2 because Max [Yang] got hurt. When Max came back, we had a partner for Will and it showed.”
Sun had a goal and two assists in the Panther win. Schuchat made eight saves.
The Panthers, who finished 8-8-2, lose 10 seniors to graduation in Schuchat, Aarya Shah, Christian Adorno, Jacob Kurumunda, Ben Westler, Sam Jung, Will Mellis, Mirtchev, David Brooks and Benson Schuchat.
“They’re going to be missed greatly,” Cozza said. “We have seniors who range from this year is their first year [on varsity], a couple two years, most were three, and Sandy, our starting goalie, was a four-year starter. They kept the program going. They built onto our program and hopefully we learn from our seniors. They’re going to be missed.”
