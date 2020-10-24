Edgemont boys soccer’s official full-time introduction to Class A soccer — the Panthers have played against many A teams over the years — had mixed results despite two losses to open the season.
In the opener against John Jay-Cross River, the Panthers were shorthanded as some key players didn’t have enough practices and fell 4-0, while the team lost narrowly 2-1 to Byram Hills in the follow-up game.
“I think we came off that John Jay kind of feeling a sense of vengeance,” senior captain Gabriel Darviche said. “We wanted to win. We were referred to as a JV team by that team halfway through that game. We had a sense of needing to win our next game. We’re not a JV team. We’re not just going to get run over.”
Coach Mike Cozza saw a little rust as his team got used to the speed of the game.
“It was back and forth, 2-0 at halftime,” he said. “The guys who played played great, tried their best. The last two goals I made some substitutions and played everybody that game just to get them in just like a scrimmage to see who we’ve got, who can gel with one another.”
Against Jay, the Panthers struggled to get the ball to the strikers, but it was more balanced against Byram.
“We matched them in the second half, so it felt so much different,” Darviche said. “We were getting the opportunities even if we weren’t getting the shots. I think it’s special what we’ve got.”
Darviche put the Panthers up 1-0 1:32 into the second half assisted by sophomore Will Shah.
Though Byram tied the game about 10 minutes later and scored the winner with 4:22 left in a game that looked like it might be headed to overtime, Edgemont was pleased to compete hard against a perennial powerhouse.
“It’s a good Byram Hills team,” Cozza said. “They’re always final four, finals of Class A. We had the early lead and I think we sat back a bit once we got the lead and made some adjustments after that. We had a great chance with Michael Mirtchev, but their defender had a nice save in the middle after Gabe made a beautiful pass to Mike.”
Scoring their first goal of the season was a major boost for Edgemont.
“I’m not necessarily a goal scorer, so the fact that a person who wouldn’t necessarily score scored puts a sense of momentum within the team,” Darviche said. “They see if I’m doing it or someone else, the kids who can score are going to score. It should be even easier for them. It really gave the boost our team needed to start taking off in the second half. Even though we fell short I think that’s going to carry us over into the next game.”
The Panthers showed some signs of fatigue and made unforced turnovers late, including kicking the ball out of bounds several times. “That’s not our game,” Cozza said. “We played well, leaps and bounds better than the John Jay game.”
Goalie Sandy Schuchat, a junior, credited Byram for its hard-fought comeback win, saying, “They deserved the two goals,” which he said did not take away from the disappointment.
“Losing when you’re up you always learn from that,” Schuchat said. “I know every person on the team the next time we’re up 1-nil it’s not going to happen again. We’re going to keep working, we’re going to move forward. We’re going to remember this in our next game.”
Between starting the seniors — Alex Dalal, Darviche, Sam Feldman, Timothy Yoon, Ethan Lei, Diogo Kaadi Krurie and Dillon Bardhi — on senior night and having a full bench, Edgemont didn’t see much drop in play when subs went in and out.
“We’ve got a great group of kids and these 10th graders all really want to prove themselves, which I love,” Schuchat said. “They come to practice every day, they work hard and I can see it out here today a huge difference. We’ve had less than a week since our first game and it was 4-0 and every day since then we’ve been working and it shows.”
Schuchat as a junior and Darviche and Dalal as seniors are the team’s captains. Schuchat is a third-year veteran in front of the net and uses his field vision and vocal presence to command the field. Darviche and Dalal balance each other out in their approach.
“Alex brings experience, composure,” Cozza said. “He’s never rattled, so he calms everyone down. A couple of young players came up and I think the game was a little too fast for them and Alex just took them aside, gave them a little chat, where Gabe would be the rah-rah guy on the field pumping a guy up, being more vocal, having everybody hear it. Gabe does a great job and matured a lot the last three years.”
Surprisingly two sophomores, Ben Kirsch and Shah, have made their presence known on and off the field.
“Ben played center-mid and Will plays center-back right now,” Cozza said. “As sophomores they’re great leaders, they know the game of soccer and people respect them. When they talk, the players listen. It’s great having seniors as well as sophomores being vocal.”
With two All-Section players and two honorable mentions — Filipe Dos Santos Branco, Zachary Stern, Jagraj Sidhu and Kevin Luciano — in their final season in Class B, Edgemont was 12-4-1, won a share of the league title and lost in the Section 1 quarterfinals 1-0 to Albertus Magnus, with Schuchat making eight saves to keep the team in the game. Early in their Class A careers, the Panthers like what they see.
“I told them we want to build on this,” Cozza said. “We lost, but we want them to keep their heads up because we played well and we’ve been preaching each game, each day, each practice, do something to get better. Is it your passing? Is it your shooting? Is it your teamwork? Your spacing? Get better. We have practice tomorrow to build on this and then we play Ardsley in another league game. It will be fun.”
