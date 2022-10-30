EHS boys soccer photo Ben Cohen

Edgemont's Ben Cohen vs. Byram Hills

 Todd Sliss Photo

Edgemont’s game plan fell apart quickly. Merely 28 seconds into the team’s Section 1 Class B opening round boys soccer game against No. 6 Byram Hills, the No. 11 Panthers were down 1-0.

“We were a little shell-shocked after that 30 seconds,” coach Mike Cozza said. “They were out-motoring us and I think that woke us up a little bit. I think it took us a couple of minutes to wake up and we battled back. We told them at halftime to just leave it on the field no matter what the result is and they did.”

EHS boys soccer box 10-28 issue

