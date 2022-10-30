Edgemont’s game plan fell apart quickly. Merely 28 seconds into the team’s Section 1 Class B opening round boys soccer game against No. 6 Byram Hills, the No. 11 Panthers were down 1-0.
“We were a little shell-shocked after that 30 seconds,” coach Mike Cozza said. “They were out-motoring us and I think that woke us up a little bit. I think it took us a couple of minutes to wake up and we battled back. We told them at halftime to just leave it on the field no matter what the result is and they did.”
A similar thing happened to the Panthers earlier this season. “You’ve just got to put it behind you and keep fighting,” senior Tapan Sidhawni said. “I thought we did that and I’m proud of the team for doing that.”
Though the goal by Jesse Goldstein was certainly deflating for Edgemont, the team regrouped, tied the game with 29:57 left in the second half when junior Lenny Jung’s shot hit the post and bounced in, and forced overtime all tied up at 1-1.
“We played Edgemont soccer the second half,” Cozza said. “With that goal and after that goal, that’s how we expected them to play all year. We did at times and we were a little inconsistent, but even after that we had chances. Lenny had another chance, Henry [Brinberg] had a chance, Will [Shah] had a chance. And just like with the previous games against us, they scored on corner kicks. We tried to limit them after regulation, but they had three in a row there at the end.”
With 8:23 left in the first sudden victory OT period, Aidan Heffner scored off a corner, not long after Edgemont had thwarted multiple attempts on set pieces, including sophomore goalie Will Agoglia stopping a ball from rolling completely past the goal line.
“You could see in the second half we definitely took it to them, played a lot better,” senior Liyam Yaghoobzadeh said. “We got a goal and had a couple more chances. We gave them all those corners and that’s how they scored. They put one in eventually, but I think we played a pretty good game. In the end there’s nothing you can do about that one.”
Byram celebrated its walk-off win, but quickly returned to the field to shake hands, hug and pick up the stunned Panthers in a great display of sportsmanship.
“It’s a class organization,” Cozza said. “Matt Allen does a great job with them. They’re successful in A, dropped down to B this year, a bad draw for us, but they’re an A school who knows how to win and has had some tough losses in years past, but they’re just classy kids.”
Byram had defeated Edgemont 2-1 and 3-1 in the regular season, so Edgemont knew it could be competitive and come away with an upset win as the No. 11 seed. And they came close.
“It’s definitely an improvement from the first two times we played them,” Yaghoobzadeh said. “We had a lot more chances. We kind of figured out a way to get past their big back line of like six people and we defended six or seven corners without them getting one in. One of them was about to go in.”
The Panthers were playing without senior Ben Kirsch, but got strong performances from Yaghoobzadeh at center-mid, senior Daniel Bench with a big second half, senior Will Shah always going hard and junior Henry Brinberg evolving from last year. Off the bench, juniors Henrique Branco, Ben Cohen, Alex Katthi and Ryo Yoshida showed a bit of a glimpse of the future. “Those are our guys who are vying for starting jobs next year, so getting the experience this year and in playoffs hopefully helps for next year,” Cozza said.
The biggest impact for a newcomer this year was Agoglia, who won the job after being challenged by senior Pedro Kaadi Kurrle and junior Luke D’Amico.
“He did a great job,” Cozza said. “He battled Pedro and Luke all season. All three of them worked hard and we knew he could play at the varsity level, which is why we brought him up. He did a great job and it was great experience for him the next two years.”
Sidhawni was also impressed. “He played a hell of a season all season and he played a hell of a game today,” he said. “None of the goals throughout the whole season were his fault. He played well and will be a real captain for the team going forward.”
Edgemont graduates Kaadi Kurrle, Ethan Sommers, Sidhawni, Max Yang, Yaghoobzadeh, Bench, Kirsch, Ethan Thomas, Shah, Hudson Plattus, Noah Plattus, Josh Dalal, Marc Scherer and Ryan Connelly, a group that gave a lot to the program over the years.
“I hope they took something out of the fight and passion that all of us had, and they joined in on it,” Yaghoobzadeh said. “It’s the energy. There wasn’t any other group of juniors and sophomore keeper that I could have asked to play with. Same with the seniors — they’re all great. We loved playing together.”
Shah led the team with 12 goals and six assists, Bench had five goals and two assists, junior Derek Sun four goals and two assists, Jung three goals and one assists, Brinberg two goals and one assist, Sidhwani five assists, Kirsch one assist.
Agoglia played 867 minutes over 11 games, allowing 20 goals and making 64 saves. Kaadi Kurrle (240 minutes) and D’Amico (183) each played four games, with Kaadi Kurrle letting up six goals and making 17 saves and D’Amico allowing seven goals and saving 12 shots.
Edgemont doesn’t feel its regular season, with an 8-7-1 record, was reflective of the talent the team possessed.
“We started off the season 4-0,” Sidhawni said. “We knew we could always put something together and we knew even though our regular season wasn’t the best that we would have a shot no matter what our seed in sectionals. We had a game plan going into it and the beginning of the game didn’t go as we planned. The second half was better.”
Cozza saw the fight his team had all season.
“If you look at our record, every game but the Keio game, when we had six starters out and missing 12 kids, we were in every game,” Cozza said. “Even the Eastchester 3-0 game it was 0-0 at halftime. We battled in every game. We were in every game.”
